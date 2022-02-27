Fear haunts Hyderabad students in Ukraine

HYDERABAD: It has been nightmarish for Hyderabad students who are stranded in Ukraine following the Russian Army’s invasion for a few days. As many as eight students from Warangal and Hyderabad have taken shelter under the bunkers that were provided by locals just five kilometres away from Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

Sai Naik, a native of Warangal, pursuing third-year MBBS in the Bogomolets National Medical University located at Tarasa Shevchenko Blvd, said they were facing a terrible situation taking shelter in the bunker near Kyiv city. Bombing intensity had gone up after the Russian Army captured the entire locality and took control of the area.

The MBBS student said students from Hyderabad Jatin Reddy, Shafi, Shekar Reddy, Sameer, Rohit and others had been stranded and they needed immediate help. "We have arranged food and water for five days. Suddenly, some more Telugu students and other students of the same university joined them. The entire locality is blocked and no transportation is provided," Naik said.

Meanwhile, the students had a tough time walking at least 15 kilometres crossing the Ukraine border to Poland to get flights. After shifting at least 490 students to India, the Indian Embassy officials in Kyiv made arrangements for shifting stranded students to India. The students said that officials had taken measures in shifting students stuck in western Ukraine localities as the location was not affected badly.