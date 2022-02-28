Explosion in trash dump kills woman rag-picker

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed around Mailardevpally after an explosion triggered by an alleged mixture of chemicals killed a woman, who was gathering waste at a trash dump Sunday morning. Upon receiving information on dial 100, Mailardevpally police reached the spot and summoned a Clues team and a bomb detection squad.

According to police, the deceased, identified as R. Susheelamma, was a tag-picker who collected plastic waste.

“On Sunday morning, she came to Anandnagar in Mailardevpally along with her husband. Later when she was segregating the trash, a sudden explosion occurred that killed her on the spot,” said police, adding that fire service officials also reached the spot.

Officials from the fire department opined that the explosion might have occurred as the woman mishandled small cans containing some chemicals which might have been disposed of by workers of companies located nearby. The police booked a case and are investigating.