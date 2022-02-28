Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2022 Explosion in trash d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Explosion in trash dump kills woman rag-picker

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 28, 2022, 3:39 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 7:02 am IST
Upon receiving information on dial 100, Mailardevpally police reached the spot and summoned a Clues team and a bomb detection squad
News
 News

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed around Mailardevpally after an explosion triggered by an alleged mixture of chemicals killed a woman, who was gathering waste at a trash dump Sunday morning. Upon receiving information on dial 100, Mailardevpally police reached the spot and summoned a Clues team and a bomb detection squad.

According to police, the deceased, identified as R. Susheelamma, was a tag-picker who collected plastic waste.

 

“On Sunday morning, she came to Anandnagar in Mailardevpally along with her husband. Later when she was segregating the trash, a sudden explosion occurred that killed her on the spot,” said police, adding that fire service officials also reached the spot.

Officials from the fire department opined that the explosion might have occurred as the woman mishandled small cans containing some chemicals which might have been disposed of by workers of companies located nearby. The police booked a case and are investigating.

...
Tags: mailardevpally explosion
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Three more flights bring back 688 Indians from Ukraine

More batches of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by AI flight. (PTI)

PM Modi chairs crisis meet as 15K Indians still stuck in war zone

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (PTI)

Prashant Kishor, Prakash Raj meet KCR

The situation at the borders of Poland and Romania worsened on Sunday as the security forces did not allow Telugu students to cross the border. (Representational image: Twitter/@IndiainUkraine)

12 Hyderabad students detained in Ukraine, debit cards snatched



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian students hoping for exit through Poland stuck at border in freezing cold

The students who reached the border point on Saturday pleaded for help to put an end to their ordeal and the uncertainty over their evacuation. Image credit: Twitter/@IndiainUkraine)

Ukraine seeks Modi's help to dissuade Putin

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Igor Polikha. (Twitter)

PM Modi chairs crisis meet as 15K Indians still stuck in war zone

More batches of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by AI flight. (PTI)

Indians hiding in bomb shelters

Students staying in Bomb Shelter of their apartment named Domino-2 at Kharkiv in Ukraine. It is 40kms away from Russia border. (Photo by arrangement)

Karnataka government helps 13 students evacuated from Ukraine reach homes

Karanataka government has facilitated the evacuation of 13 students from the state. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->