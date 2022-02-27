Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2022 AP task force overse ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP task force oversees safe return of students from Ukraine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 27, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2022, 1:11 am IST
APSLTFC identified about 450 students stuck in Ukraine and the first batch of them was scheduled to reach India late Saturday evening
Indian nationals hold the tricolor before boarding the 2nd special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharesty, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Indian nationals hold the tricolor before boarding the 2nd special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharesty, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh state-level task force committee (APSLTFC) identified about 450 students stuck in Ukraine and the first batch of them was scheduled to reach India late Saturday evening.

APSLTFC chairperson, M.T. Krishna Babu asked students to avoid coming to the borders of Ukraine as it would prove dangerous in the present war situation and asked them to remain in their places. He said the union government issued an advisory to avoid reaching the borders in Ukraine and would inform students about its plan to evacuate. Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Krishna Babu briefed about the various measures being taken by the government to bring back stranded students in Ukraine.

 

Krishna Babu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed to set up reception centres at the Mumbai and the New Delhi airports to receive and assist the students returning from Ukraine and bring them back to their native places. He said the state government had created a master list with details of students in Ukraine gathered from various helpline numbers and APNRT data and shared it with the Indian Embassy and ministry of external affairs. He said two flights were coming from Bucharest and one would land in New Delhi and another in Mumbai and added that the ministry of external affairs had communicated that 22 Telugu students were being flown back in the two flights. He said Mumbai flight would reach by 6pm on Saturday and Delhi flight at 2 am on Sunday and added that separate teams were formed to receive them.

 

Krishna Babu said inspector general, registrations department, Rama Krishna had been assigned to receive students in Mumbai airport and principal resident commissioner Praveen Prakash and additional resident commissioner Himanshu Kaushik would receive the students in New Delhi. He said arrangements were made for their accommodation and travel to their native places free of cost by the state government. He said they had shared the ministry of external affairs' latest advisory to the people in Ukraine and advised them to follow the same.

Citing the advisory of the union government not to come to the border areas in Ukraine, Krishna Babu stated that the students shall stay where they were and appealed not to come to the nearest neighbouring border countries.  He said the Russian military was not targeting civilians so the students were advised to stay safe wherever they were. Those in the bombing areas were advised to move to bunkers and houses set up by the Red Cross. He said a WhatsApp group was formed and about 300 students joined the group and they were being updated with the information, suggestions and advice provided by the ministry of external affairs.

 

Krishna Babu said the government of India was making all arrangements to bring back the students safely. There is information that students from the state are mainly from seven universities close to Romania. He mentioned that students who registered their names on the Indian Embassy website would get information about how to come and where to come for the return journey to India and AP and hence students did not need to worry.

...
Tags: task force committee, indians in ukraine, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The advisory said the borders were sensitive and the Embassy was finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indians who reached border checkpoints without prior information. (Representational Image/ PTI)

India’s stance on Ukraine keeps diaspora on tenterhooks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

BJP is hoping that the 5th phase of polling it will make up for the losses

White tigers cool themselves in a moat around their enclosure at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Saturday. — Deepak Deshpande

NZP to use cooling systems to protect animals during summer

A tweet by the tourism department hailing Hussainsagar's 'heart-shape', citing a 2012 report by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), has been received with incredulity. (Photo: Twitter)

Tourism dept’s ‘heart-shaped’ Hussainsagar draws flak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China’s space tech a threat: IAF

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)

PM Modi calls upon private firms to enter medical education sector in big way

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Air India flights to bring Indians from Romania

India is dispatching two Air India evacuation flights one each from Delhi and Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Ukraine seeks Modi's help to dissuade Putin

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Igor Polikha. (Twitter)

Indians hiding in bomb shelters

Students staying in Bomb Shelter of their apartment named Domino-2 at Kharkiv in Ukraine. It is 40kms away from Russia border. (Photo by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->