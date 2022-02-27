Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2022 15 Telangana student ...
15 Telangana students stranded in Ukraine reach Hyderabad

Published Feb 27, 2022, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2022, 12:55 pm IST
The students were received by General Admn Dept Secretary, Shamshabad MLA T Prakash Goud and local corporator
Hyderabad: As many as 15 Telangana students, studying in Ukraine, arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday morning after they were evacuated and brought back to Delhi along with other students.

They were received by General Admn Dept Secretary, Shamshabad MLA T Prakash Goud and local corporator.

 

R Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP Shamshabad, said, "As per our info, the 2nd batch of students will be repatriated in Delhi. From there, Telangana-Andhra students will come to Hyderabad. All facilities provided to them to get back home, they are provided cab facility to reach home from the airport."

"Indian Embassy was always supportive and used to send emails on what to do. Parents were worried and it was stressful while in Ukraine. The embassy took us to the Romanian border, passports were checked there & we entered Romania and were repatriated to India," said a student.

 

The first flight from Romania carrying Indian students who had left the conflict situation in Ukraine reached Mumbai on Saturday as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine.

He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

 

President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine.

The second flight from Romania's Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who had left the conflict zone in Ukraine landed at Delhi airport during the wee hours of Sunday as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS MEA V Muraleedharan welcome the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine via Bucharest (Romania).

 

The first flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian students reached Mumbai on Saturday evening.

...
