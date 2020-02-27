Varsity students unite to protest against Delhi riots

In the wake of violence in the north-eastern parts of Delhi, students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University staged a rally in protest on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Women students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University rallied on Wednesday to protest against the violence in northeast Delhi. They went in a procession from their hostel to the main gate condemning the violence and demanding arrest of those who had instigated it. The students have also called for a bandh.

Umar Faruq, president of the students union, said, “Delhi violence is anti-Muslim. The role of the police is questionable as they stood along with goons. They remained silent while properties were burnt and people stoned and killed. What was the police doing is a very big question,” he remarked.

More than 200 students assembled at the hostel garden. They pledged that they will follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Azad while continuing their protests. They stated neither lathis nor bullets will stop them from protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR.

The students appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to pass a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR in Delhi Assembly immediately to send a strong message to the central government.

Meanwhile, the students have emphasised that they believe in peaceful protests and will continue to demonstrate peacefully as protesting is their right.

Violence in Delhi violence has upset most students of the Urdu university. This is because despite the earlier attacks on various universities, the incidents are yet to be investigated and culprits brought to book.

The women’s wing of the MANU University pointed out that the heinous attacks are against the “people of the country” and not against a particular community. The attacks will only increase their resolve to come together and protect themselves from the “fascist forces”, which are trying to divide the country. The students underlined that they will continue creating awareness against the unconstitutional CAA, though it has been passed by the Parliament.