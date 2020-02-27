Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2020 Varsity students uni ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Varsity students unite to protest against Delhi riots

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Urge Delhi CM to pass a resolution against CAA, NPR, NRC.
In the wake of violence in the north-eastern parts of Delhi, students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University staged a rally in protest on Wednesday.
 In the wake of violence in the north-eastern parts of Delhi, students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University staged a rally in protest on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Women students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University rallied on Wednesday to protest against the violence in northeast Delhi.  They went in a procession from their hostel to the main gate condemning the violence and demanding arrest of those who had instigated it. The students have also called for a bandh.

Umar Faruq, president of the students union, said, “Delhi violence is anti-Muslim. The role of the police is questionable as they stood along with goons. They remained silent while properties were burnt and people stoned and killed. What was the police doing is a very big question,” he remarked.

 

More than 200 students assembled at the hostel garden. They pledged that they will follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Azad while continuing their protests. They stated neither lathis nor bullets will stop them from protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR.

The students appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to pass a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR in Delhi Assembly immediately to send a strong message to the central government.

Meanwhile, the students have emphasised that they believe in peaceful protests and will continue to demonstrate peacefully as protesting is their right.

Violence in Delhi violence has upset most students of the Urdu university. This is because despite the earlier attacks on various universities, the incidents are yet to be investigated and culprits brought to book.

The women’s wing of the MANU University pointed out that the heinous attacks are against the “people of the country” and not against a particular community. The attacks will only increase their resolve to come together and protect themselves from the “fascist forces”, which are trying to divide the country.  The students underlined that they will continue creating awareness against the unconstitutional CAA, though it has been passed by the Parliament.

...
Tags: maulana azad national urdu university
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Minister for municipal administration K.T. Rama Rao interacts with women in Jangaon on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

10 per cent green budget for all, says KT Rama Rao

G. Padma Rao, one of the injured workers being treated at the ESI hospital on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: 1 killed, 4 hurt in blast

A priest blesses a devotee at St Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad on Ash Wednesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Prayers mark beginning of Lent

Telangana High Court

Shrines on govt land worries Telangana HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonia sees conspiracy in Delhi violence, seeks Shah’s ouster

Sonia Gandhi

Delhi police’s ignorance of Kapil Mishra video stuns High Court

Kapil Mishra (ANI file photo)

Police to identify ‘think tank’ behind Amulya

Photo: Amulya's Facebook page

Uneasy calm in delhi, death toll rises to 27

In the Hindu-dominated pockets of Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar many Muslim families left their homes for safer places under police protection.

Hyderabad: Daughter ends life, cop kicks dad

Police kick Chandrasekhar, father of S, Sandhya Rani who committed suicide at Narayana college at Sangareddy on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham