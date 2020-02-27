Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2020 Transgender can perf ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Transgender can perform final rites: NHRC chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MK ASHOKA
Published Feb 27, 2020, 4:56 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2020, 4:56 am IST
Transgenders must be aware of their rights.
Justice Dattu noted with pain that as soon as parents come to know that their child is a transgender, they are hesitant to even introduce them to guests.
 Justice Dattu noted with pain that as soon as parents come to know that their child is a transgender, they are hesitant to even introduce them to guests.

Bengaluru: A transgender who is the first child, should be allowed to perform the final rites of his or her parents as others do, maintained Justice H.L. Dattu, chairperson of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

He was addressing a conference on ‘Human Rights of LGBTQ: Challenges and Way Forward’ organised by NHRC in collaboration with National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

 

Justice Dattu noted with pain that as soon as parents come to know that their child is a transgender, they are hesitant to even introduce them to guests. They force them into a corner and make them find shelter outside.  

“The LGBTQ has suffered enough and more. Let us say they are also part of society, they are also kith and kin. It is possible only after a change of mindset,” he said.

Justice N Kumar,  Professor, Human Rights Chair at NLSIU maintained that it was the British who brought in discrimination of the transgender community in India.  

“Before the British came they were respected. With the advent of the British, they were discriminated. They introduced Article 377,” he stated.

Transgenders must be aware of their rights. Mere passing of a law will not change the minds of people, he elaborated.

Akai Padmashali, a transgender rights activist explained on the sidelines that giving an opportunity to transgenders to conduct the funeral rites of their parents is a distant dream.

...
Tags: national human rights commission, lgbtq
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

After YSR Congress came to power the state government established village and ward secretariats and recruited around 4.5 lakh employees in a record time.

Staff changing jobs told to return salary

Andhra Pradesh High Court

AP High Court to hear plea on capital relocation on March 30

Amarendra Patnaik

Hyderabad techie shoots lover in Bengaluru

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh to bring separate child budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonia sees conspiracy in Delhi violence, seeks Shah’s ouster

Sonia Gandhi

Delhi police’s ignorance of Kapil Mishra video stuns High Court

Kapil Mishra (ANI file photo)

Police to identify ‘think tank’ behind Amulya

Photo: Amulya's Facebook page

Uneasy calm in delhi, death toll rises to 27

In the Hindu-dominated pockets of Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar many Muslim families left their homes for safer places under police protection.

Hyderabad: Daughter ends life, cop kicks dad

Police kick Chandrasekhar, father of S, Sandhya Rani who committed suicide at Narayana college at Sangareddy on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham