Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2020 Supreme Court raps D ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court raps Delhi police for inaction

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2020, 1:24 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2020, 1:24 am IST
Says police lacks professionalism; claims violence erupted as police didn’t stop inflammatory remarks.
Women look out of a window as paramilitary forces patrol a street in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 Women look out of a window as paramilitary forces patrol a street in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi police for not taking action against those who made inflammatory speec-hes and said that if it had acted as required by law and in time the violence could have been averted.

Justice K.M. Joseph, who was a part of the two-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, said that if you had acted the way law required you to act and stopped people from making inflammatory remarks the spiral of violence could have been averted and lives saved.

 

“Lack of professionalism of the police is the main problem here. If you had not allowed people to get away after inflammatory remarks, all this would not have happened. If you act the way law requires to act, you will see the difference,” Justice Joseph obs-erved hitting out at Delhi police for its inaction.

The court was obviously pointing to police not taking cognisance of BJP leader Kapil Mishra making inflammatory remarks against those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“I will say”, Justice Joseph retorted when Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said that the observation from the judge may “demoralise the police” during these tense times.

“One of my constables has died. My DCP is injured. He is on ventilator. Let us not demoralise the police by saying anything now. We do not know what the situation on the ground is,” Mr. Mehta kept imploring the court.

“This will happen if you allow people to get away. Unless you get the police to act, there will be no difference. Look at how police acts in the UK. Do they require somebody’s nod? If somebody makes an infl-ammatory remark, police swings into action immediately,” Justice Joseph said emphasising that the violence and the consequent loss of life was on account of police inaction.

The bench also referred to the guidelines issued by it in 2006 in Prakash Singh case relating to police reforms.

The court’s disapproval of Delhi police came in the course of the hearing of two petitions seeking dire-ction for the eviction of sit-in protestors from Shah-een Bagh where it was  blocking public roads.

The Solicitor-General was once again on the receiving end when Justice Kaul described as “unfortunate” the things that have happened in past few days.

As the S-G told Justice Kaul not to use term “unfortunate”, Justice Kaul joining Justice Joseph said, “Who can deny that whatever has happened is not unfortunate? Yes, many unfortunate things have happened. It should not have happened.”

...
Tags: supreme court, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Minister for municipal administration K.T. Rama Rao interacts with women in Jangaon on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

10 per cent green budget for all, says KT Rama Rao

G. Padma Rao, one of the injured workers being treated at the ESI hospital on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: 1 killed, 4 hurt in blast

A priest blesses a devotee at St Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad on Ash Wednesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Prayers mark beginning of Lent

Telangana High Court

Shrines on govt land worries Telangana HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonia sees conspiracy in Delhi violence, seeks Shah’s ouster

Sonia Gandhi

Delhi police’s ignorance of Kapil Mishra video stuns High Court

Kapil Mishra (ANI file photo)

Uneasy calm in delhi, death toll rises to 27

In the Hindu-dominated pockets of Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar many Muslim families left their homes for safer places under police protection.

PM Modi calls for peace in Delhi after death toll climbs to 20

A shop sets ablaze by miscreants following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi, Wednesday. PTI photo

Conspiracy behind Delhi violence: Sonia at CWC meeting

Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in northeast Delhi, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham