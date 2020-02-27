Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2020 Amit Shah has to tak ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah has to take blame for Delhi carnage: Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Feb 27, 2020, 1:52 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2020, 1:52 am IST
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mr Owaisi alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is deliberately not controlling the riots.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM President, Mr Asaduddin Owaisi said Delhi violence is a deliberate programmed communal carnage which reminds the nations what happened in 2002 in Gujarat. He said that the government has allowed unsocial and communal elements to have filled the Delhi.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mr Owaisi alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is deliberately not controlling the riots.

 

“It is not failure, but intentional inaction. I will not call it a communal riot as this is a programme and genocide. The Government failed to react instantly. Most unfortunate part of it is poor people have been killed and properties have been burned.”

He further asked how did the Police allow the miscreants to go up to the Minaret and damage the Masjid.

“The worst thing was that people standing on the ground were clapping when the Masjid was being damaged. The entire tire market has been burnt. It clearly shows that the government allowed these unsocial and communal elements.”

He added, “We have no trust in Delhi Police. It is very unfortunate that neither the Prime Minster nor the home minister reacted so far. They are holding meetings. He asked why can’t home minister visit the disturbed areas and outright condemn it, when he can campaign nearly four days and conduct nearly 30 election meetings in Delhi. He has to visit these places and build confidence.

He said “it is high time for Mr Amit Shah to take responsibility as a Home Minister for whole loss of lives and properties. He asked the Prime Minister whether this is ‘Sab ka saath-Sab ka vikas’, is this your belief in the constitution.

Mr Owaisi said the toll will reach the number of 30. BJP has the majority of 308 members in the Parliament. What is the benefit of this majority when you can’t safe the national capital? This is not 2002, we are in 2020. He said, “BJP is responsible for the killings. The Delhi Police is equally accused and responsible. It involves in rioting. In the presence of the Police media persons were attacked. They are breaking the laws instead providing security.”


Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


