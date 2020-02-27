Madhya Pradesh to bring separate child budget

Bhopal: Kamal Nath government is planning to table a separate child budget in the forthcoming assembly session in Madhya Pradesh. This would be the first such move by a state in the country.

The annual budget for 2020-21 to be tabled in the ensuing budget session of state assembly, commencing on March 16, will have a separate child budget, sources in state finance department disclosed to this newspaper here on Wednesday.

“Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed the state finance department to prepare a separate child budget to be presented along with the annual budget for the state for 2020-21, indicating that his government seeks to give priority to development of children,” a senior state government officer said requesting not to be quoted.