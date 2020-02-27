If God wills, there will be peace, says Ajit Doval

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi violence and registered 18 FIRs, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

“No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from northeast Delhi have reduced,” additional commissioner of police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa told repor-ters.

Police also released two helpline numbers — 011-22829334, 22829335 — for people to reach out during distress.

Meanwhile, National security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited the violence-hit areas of Northeast Delhi. This is his second visit to the riot-hit areas in less than 24 hours.

The NSA also briefed Union home minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in Delhi where clashes over the contentious citizenship law have so far claimed 24 lives.

Immediately after visiting US President Donald Trump embarked on his return flight, 75-year-old Doval undertook a late night tour of the riot-hit areas on Tuesday accompanied by Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, newly-appointed special commissioner S.N. Shrivastava and other senior officers, they said.

“The situation is under control and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. The police is doing their job and is alert. Only some criminals were involved in this. One should try resolving issues and not increasing them. There were incidents earlier but today (Wednesday) it is calm. Locals want peace. We have full faith there will be peace,” the NSA told reporters there.

Doval visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and some other affected areas after holding a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi police at the office of DCP Northeast. The NSA said he was there as per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

“If God wills, there will be peace and harmony here (Inshallah yahan par bilkul aman hoga),” said Doval.

In his first reaction to incidents of violence in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed for peace and brotherhood, and said he has held an extensive review of the prevailing situation in various parts of the national capital.

He said it was important that calm and normalcy was restored at the earliest.

“Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy,” Modi tweeted.