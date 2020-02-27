Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2020 Hyderabad: Daughter ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Daughter ends life, cop kicks dad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Feb 27, 2020, 1:48 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2020, 1:48 am IST
Sandhya was studying intermediate first-year course (MPC) at Narayana Junior College at Velimela village in Sangareddy district.
Police kick Chandrasekhar, father of S, Sandhya Rani who committed suicide at Narayana college at Sangareddy on Wednesday.
 Police kick Chandrasekhar, father of S, Sandhya Rani who committed suicide at Narayana college at Sangareddy on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: A sobbing ex-serviceman, disconsolate over his daughter’s suicide at a college hostel and protesting that justice was not being done, was kicked by a policeman Sridhar Reddy (PC349) when he tried to prevent them from taking her body to the Patancheru Area Hospital mortuary on Wednesday.

A video of the incident went viral and raised criticism of the ‘friendly policing’ initiative promoted by the Telangana state police.

 

The girl, S Sandhya Rani (16), was from Yenugonda village in the Jadcherla mandal of Mahabubnagar district. Her father S. Cha-ndrashekar is an ex-serviceman and her mother Padma is a homemaker.

Sandhya was studying intermediate first-year course at Narayana Jun-ior College at Velimela in Sangareddy district. She committed suicide by han-ging herself in the hostel bathroom on Tuesday.

Sandhya was not well for a week and the college management gave her medicine. However, she did not recover and called her parents, asking them to visit on Saturday (on other days, they would not be allowed).

On Tuesday at noon, the girl hanged herself from the geyser’s pipe. Other students alerted the staff and she was rushed to a hospital in Nallagandla, but was declared brought dead.

On learning of her death Chandrashekhar lodged a complaint with the BDL Banur police station alleging the negligence by the college management that led Sandhya to end her life. A case was registered against the college management and the body shifted for postmortem.

On Wednesday, a number of relatives and activ-ists of student organisations arrived at the hospital and staged a protest, demanding justice and immediate action against the management. Sudde-nly, a group barged into the mortuary and broke open the freezer box. They took it to the main road and laid a roadblock.

A police team at the spot brought the body back. Chandrasekhar lay down in front of the gate. One of the four policemen kicked Chandrasekhar  and dragged him away.  Using force, the police dispersed the gathering and returned the body to the mortuary. A video was captured in which a weak Chandrasekhar  who was holding the freezer’s handle tightly is seen saying, “Kick me, kill me, kill me.”

Sangareddy in-charge Superintendent of Police, Medak SP G. Chandana Deepti said, “An inquiry has been ordered and the constable who manhandled the ex-serviceman was repatriated to district police headquarters.”

Police also registered cases against the protesters for damaging hospital property and taking the body from the mortuary freezer.

...
Tags: suicide, patancheru area hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Minister for municipal administration K.T. Rama Rao interacts with women in Jangaon on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

10 per cent green budget for all, says KT Rama Rao

G. Padma Rao, one of the injured workers being treated at the ESI hospital on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: 1 killed, 4 hurt in blast

A priest blesses a devotee at St Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad on Ash Wednesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Prayers mark beginning of Lent

Telangana High Court

Shrines on govt land worries Telangana HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonia sees conspiracy in Delhi violence, seeks Shah’s ouster

Sonia Gandhi

Delhi police’s ignorance of Kapil Mishra video stuns High Court

Kapil Mishra (ANI file photo)

Police to identify ‘think tank’ behind Amulya

Photo: Amulya's Facebook page

Uneasy calm in delhi, death toll rises to 27

In the Hindu-dominated pockets of Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar many Muslim families left their homes for safer places under police protection.

Hyderabad: 1 killed, 4 hurt in blast

G. Padma Rao, one of the injured workers being treated at the ESI hospital on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham