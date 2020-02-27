Houseowners not ready to mingle with singles

Single persons are among those who find it hardest to rent in the city, as owners presume them to be party-animals.

Hyderabad: A rented accommodation is only for sleep after a long day at work. And home owners throw in a ‘no parties’ clause. Single persons are among those who find it hardest to rent in the city, as owners presume them to be party-animals.

“House-hunting was an arduous task for me and my friend, looking to shift into a new house near Punjagutta,” said Lily Parmes, who is still on the lookout for a place (her friend is a woman). “There were times when owners demanded steep rents or openly told us we would not be given the place.”

Even Vyjayanthi, an EMCEE was given exorbitant quotes during her search for a house in Srinagar Colony, as her job entailed coming home late night after events sometimes accompanied by guests.

“For the house owners, it was the easy way to shoo people,” she said. “For a simple 2BHK, I was asked to shell out rent of Rs 47,000. Considering my earnings, it was not possible, and I had to let the place go. To my surprise, I later saw it rented out to a married couple.”

Nithin N., an owner in Srinagar Colony, claimed that those partying at home defile the house by drinking in it. “They usually get into fights and quarrels after they drink,” he says. “So it is best to avoid them.”

Even single women who are looking to live alone are forced to persuade the owners that they would not have late night parties or bring home friends.

“I tried looking for a house on rent,” said Ismat, an IT professional. “I told the owner in Somajiguda that I am a single working woman. As soon as he heard that, he asked me to tell the neighbours that I would be living with my parents, who are out of town. Why do I have to lie to get a house?”

Being wary when letting out makes security sense, with the police advising people to keep them inform-ed of such deals, most people skip this advice.

“There is a rule but many owners do not provide details,” said an officer at the Banjara Hills police station. “If they do, we can run background checks on the tenants.”