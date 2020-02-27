Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2020 Houseowners not read ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Houseowners not ready to mingle with singles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published Feb 27, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Notion that singles are party animals works against them in finding a house.
Single persons are among those who find it hardest to rent in the city, as owners presume them to be party-animals.
 Single persons are among those who find it hardest to rent in the city, as owners presume them to be party-animals.

Hyderabad: A rented accommodation is only for sleep after a long day at work. And home owners throw in a ‘no parties’ clause. Single persons are among those who find it hardest to rent in the city, as owners presume them to be party-animals.

“House-hunting was an arduous task for me and my friend, looking to shift into a new house near Punjagutta,” said Lily Parmes, who is still on the lookout for a place (her friend is a woman). “There were times when owners demanded steep rents or openly told us we would not be given the place.”

 

Even Vyjayanthi, an EMCEE was given exorbitant quotes during her search for a house in Srinagar Colony, as her job entailed coming home late night after events sometimes accompanied by guests.

“For the house owners, it was the easy way to shoo people,” she said. “For a simple 2BHK, I was asked to shell out rent of Rs 47,000. Considering my earnings, it was not possible, and I had to let the place go. To my surprise, I later saw it rented out to a married couple.”

Nithin N., an owner in Srinagar Colony, claimed that those partying at home defile the house by drinking in it. “They usually get into fights and quarrels after they drink,” he says. “So it is best to avoid them.”

Even single women who are looking to live alone are forced to persuade the owners that they would not have late night parties or bring home friends.

“I tried looking for a house on rent,” said Ismat, an IT professional. “I told the owner in Somajiguda that I am a single working woman. As soon as he heard that, he asked me to tell the neighbours that I would be living with my parents, who are out of town. Why do I have to lie to get a house?”

Being wary when letting out makes security sense, with the police advising people to keep them inform-ed of such deals, most people skip this advice.

“There is a rule but many owners do not provide details,” said an officer at the Banjara Hills police station. “If they do, we can run background checks on the tenants.”

...
Tags: 2bhk
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Minister for municipal administration K.T. Rama Rao interacts with women in Jangaon on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

10 per cent green budget for all, says KT Rama Rao

G. Padma Rao, one of the injured workers being treated at the ESI hospital on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: 1 killed, 4 hurt in blast

A priest blesses a devotee at St Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad on Ash Wednesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Prayers mark beginning of Lent

Telangana High Court

Shrines on govt land worries Telangana HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonia sees conspiracy in Delhi violence, seeks Shah’s ouster

Sonia Gandhi

Delhi police’s ignorance of Kapil Mishra video stuns High Court

Kapil Mishra (ANI file photo)

Uneasy calm in delhi, death toll rises to 27

In the Hindu-dominated pockets of Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar many Muslim families left their homes for safer places under police protection.

PM Modi calls for peace in Delhi after death toll climbs to 20

A shop sets ablaze by miscreants following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi, Wednesday. PTI photo

Conspiracy behind Delhi violence: Sonia at CWC meeting

Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in northeast Delhi, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham