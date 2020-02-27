Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2020 Army chief praises s ...
Army chief praises soldiers along LoC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 27, 2020, 4:55 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2020, 4:55 am IST
A defence spokesman here said that the Army chief during his two-day visit of the Valley beginning on Tuesday.
Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)
Srinagar: The security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland came under threadbare review at a series of meetings Army Chief General M.M. Naravane had with local Army commanders during his maiden visit of Kashmir Valley.

A defence spokesman here said that the Army chief during his two-day visit of the Valley beginning on Tuesday, visited the formations and units deployed along the de facto border. Accompanied by the Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Y.K. Joshi and Srinagar-based Chinar (15) Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, the Army chief was briefed by the local commanders on the situation prevailing along the LoC, alleged ceasefire violations, Indian “retaliations”, counter-infiltration operations and operational preparedness of the Indian troops, the spokesman said.

 

“During his interaction with the soldiers on snow clad heights, he was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the LoC and high morale of the troops,” the spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He added that Gen. Naravane “exhorted the soldiers to remain alert for any eventuality and further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Army chief was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Dhillon in Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation prevailing along the LoC and the hinterland.

Tags: line of control, army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


