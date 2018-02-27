search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government steps up vigil on PDS rice distribution

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 1:44 am IST
However, the lack of vigilance at district and mandal-level stock points is still giving scope for diversion of rice.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The state government has stepped up vigilance on PDS rice to check illegal diversion from district and mandal-level stock points. Despite enforcement teams conducting frequent raids on rice millers, ration dealers, traders and  godowns in all districts to check illegal diversion of PDS rice, it continued to be smuggled to black/open market and neighbouring states and investigations revealed that these irregularities are taking place at district and  mandal-level stock points of the civil supplies department, where PDS rice stocks are stored.

To check this nuisance, it was decided to set up command control centres in all the district headquarters, which will be integrated with mandal-level stock points through CCTV cameras. The district-level stock points will be linked with a state-level common control centre in Hyderabad. The first such common control centre in districts is being opened in Siddipet on February 28.

 

Civil supplies commissioner C.V. Anand had already established state-level command control centre at departments headquarters “Civil Supplies Bhavan” in the city last year.

The initiative could successfully check diversion of PDS stocks as GPS devices were installed on all trucks transporting PDS rice from godowns  to ration shops and all these were linked with the command control centre. Officials in the centre are continuosly monitoring the movement of trucks.

However, the lack of vigilance at district and  mandal-level stock points is still giving scope for diversion of rice.

“We will install CCTV cameras in all the 1,700 godowns located in the state within a week. Around 10 cameras will be set up to track loading, unloading, godowns, main entrance, weighing bridge, platform and movement of all staff at  each godown. All this will be linked to 31 district-level common control centres in all districts. Collector, joint collector, civil supplies officials can directly track the movements live from godowns. These 31 centres will be linked with the state centre in Hyderabad,” Mr Anand said.

Mr Anand added that these cameras will have a recording back-up of 30 days, linked with 2MB internet speed, with which officials can track the movements in godowns and trucks round the clock.

Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The missing headphone jack: A good or bad move?

Most big names have already parted ways. Those who haven’t are expected to drop it this year too.
 

Moto E5 Plus 2018 budget smartphone leaked with 18:9 display

Look closely and you will see that this baby Moto is taking major inspiration from the recently launched Moto X4 premium midranger. (Photo: Evan Blass)
 

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

Heart attack or accidental drowning? (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

9 features that make the Samsung Galaxy S9 stand out

Samsung says both devices offer a smartphone experience that’s personalised in ways that enhance users’ connected lives and designed to reimagine the way that we communicate, share and experience the world around us.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Sridevi’s death: Here are few facts about sudden cardiac arrest you must know

About 65 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Large number of militants waiting at launch pads across LoC, says top Army commander

On the use of heavy artillery along the LoC in Uri sector, the Army commander said specific situations determine the kind of artillery used.

Madras HC notice to TN CM K Palaniswami over civil suit filed by ex-AIADMK MLA

Madras HC issued notices to CM K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and AIADMK leader E Madhusudanan on a civil suit filed by ex-MLA challenging his removal as secretary from the party’s trade union wing. (Photo: PTI/File)

Aadhaar helped cancel 2.95 cr fake, duplicate ration cards, says Union minister

CR Chaudhary, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that linking the ration card to the holder's Aaadhaar number had allowed the government to clean up the system. (Photo: File)

Karti Chidambaram's CA sent to 14-day judicial custody in INX media case

Karti Chidambaram's name had cropped up in the case which relates to FIPB approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media. (Photo: File/ANI)

None but Modi-govt took stringent action against PNB fraud: Amit Shah to Rahul

BJP president Amit Shah also hit out at the Sidaramaiah government, accusing it of following 'three Ds -- Dhokha (cheating), Dadagiri (goondaism) and dynastic politics'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham