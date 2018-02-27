Telangana Congress launches bus yatra from Chevella

Hyderabad: N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), along with several other senior Congress leaders vowed to dislodge the TRS government in the next elections and bring the Congress’ “welfare raj” back to the state. Mr Reddy reiterated that he expected Assembly elections to be held early, possibly in December this year.

Senior leaders of the Congress launched a bus yatra and witnessed an impressive turnout at Chevella and Vikara-bad in Ranga Reddy district on Monday. The leaders offered prayers at Dargah-e-Yousufain in Nampally, the Ma-isamma Temple in Lan-gar Houz, and the Moin-abad Church.

Addressing a public meeting organised in Chevella by former home minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said Sonia Gandhi, the former president of the Congress, had granted Telangana statehood expecting that it would bring about a major change in the lives of SC, ST, BC and minority groups. He added that in the past four years there had been no change in the lives of anyone but four members of Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao’s family. He said that a fifth member of KCR’s family, possibly referring to Jogina-pally Santhosh Kumar, was likely to get a Rajya Sabha ticket soon.

Mr Uttam Kumar Re-ddy said Dr Y.S. Rajase-khar Reddy had started his padayatra from Ch-evella in 2004 and then gone on to bring the Co-ngress to power. He said the Praja Chaitanya Ya-tra had also been laun-ched in Chevella with the confidence that the Congress would repeat its success of 2004.

Speaking about the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), he said the previous UPA government had sanctioned the project which could have created lakhs of jobs, which would have benefited the youth of Ranga Reddy district. However, he said the TRS government had completely failed to pursue the project. Mr Reddy ridiculed IT minister K.T. Rama Rao’s foreign visits saying that he only wore suits and posed for pictures, but he did nothing to get Central funds for the ITIR project. He promised that the Congress, after coming to power, would revive the project.

Mr Reddy also said the Congress would review GO 111 after forming the government. He said the TRS government had redesigned the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella Project to depr-ive the people of Cheve-lla of water. He said the Congress would redes-ign the Kaleswaram project to provide the promised irrigation benefits to Chevella and its surrounding areas.

R.C. Khuntia, the secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), in his speech urged Congress workers to propagate the party's message in all villages. He said that no one exce-pt the Chief Minister’s family had benefited fr-om the formation of Tel-angana state.

Former captain of the Indian cricket team and former MP Mohammed Azharuddin also addressed the meeting.

Senior leaders K. Jana Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vi-kramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D.K. Ar-una, Shabbir Ali, V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Revanth Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, and Danam Nagender were among those present.