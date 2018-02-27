search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Congress launches bus yatra from Chevella

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 1:28 am IST
R.C. Khuntia, the secretary of the AICC, said that no one except the CM’s family had benefited from the formation of Telangana state.
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
 TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), along with several other senior Congress leaders vowed to dislodge the TRS government in the next elections and bring the Congress’ “welfare raj” back to the state. Mr Reddy reiterated that he expected Assembly elections to be held early, possibly in December this year. 

Senior leaders of the Congress launched a bus yatra and witnessed an impressive turnout at Chevella and Vikara-bad in Ranga Reddy district on Monday. The leaders offered prayers at Dargah-e-Yousufain in Nampally, the Ma-isamma Temple in Lan-gar Houz, and the Moin-abad Church. 

 

Addressing a public meeting organised in Chevella by former home minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said Sonia Gandhi, the former president of the Congress, had granted Telangana statehood expecting that it would bring about a major change in the lives of SC, ST, BC and minority groups. He added that in the past four years there had been no change in the lives of anyone but four members of Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao’s family. He said that a fifth member of KCR’s family, possibly referring to Jogina-pally Santhosh Kumar, was likely to get a Rajya Sabha ticket soon. 

Mr Uttam Kumar Re-ddy said Dr Y.S. Rajase-khar Reddy had started his padayatra from Ch-evella in 2004 and then gone on to bring the Co-ngress to power. He said the Praja Chaitanya Ya-tra had also been laun-ched in Chevella with the confidence that the Congress would repeat its success of 2004. 

Speaking about the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), he said the previous UPA government had sanctioned the project which could have created lakhs of jobs, which would have benefited the youth of Ranga Reddy district. However, he said the TRS government had completely failed to pursue the project. Mr Reddy ridiculed IT minister K.T. Rama Rao’s foreign visits saying that he only wore suits and posed for pictures, but he did nothing to get Central funds for the ITIR project. He promised that the Congress, after coming to power, would revive the project. 

Mr Reddy also said the Congress would review GO 111 after forming the government. He said the TRS government had redesigned the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella Project to depr-ive the people of Cheve-lla of water. He said the Congress would redes-ign the Kaleswaram project to provide the promised irrigation benefits to Chevella and its surrounding areas.

R.C. Khuntia, the secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), in his speech urged Congress workers to propagate the party's message in all villages. He said that no one exce-pt the Chief Minister’s family had benefited fr-om the formation of Tel-angana state. 

Former captain of the Indian cricket team and former MP Mohammed Azharuddin also addressed the meeting.

Senior leaders K. Jana Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vi-kramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D.K. Ar-una, Shabbir Ali, V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Revanth Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, and Danam Nagender were among those present.

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The missing headphone jack: A good or bad move?

Most big names have already parted ways. Those who haven’t are expected to drop it this year too.
 

Moto E5 Plus 2018 budget smartphone leaked with 18:9 display

Look closely and you will see that this baby Moto is taking major inspiration from the recently launched Moto X4 premium midranger. (Photo: Evan Blass)
 

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

Heart attack or accidental drowning? (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

9 features that make the Samsung Galaxy S9 stand out

Samsung says both devices offer a smartphone experience that’s personalised in ways that enhance users’ connected lives and designed to reimagine the way that we communicate, share and experience the world around us.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Sridevi’s death: Here are few facts about sudden cardiac arrest you must know

About 65 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Large number of militants waiting at launch pads across LoC, says top Army commander

On the use of heavy artillery along the LoC in Uri sector, the Army commander said specific situations determine the kind of artillery used.

Madras HC notice to TN CM K Palaniswami over civil suit filed by ex-AIADMK MLA

Madras HC issued notices to CM K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and AIADMK leader E Madhusudanan on a civil suit filed by ex-MLA challenging his removal as secretary from the party’s trade union wing. (Photo: PTI/File)

Aadhaar helped cancel 2.95 cr fake, duplicate ration cards, says Union minister

CR Chaudhary, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that linking the ration card to the holder's Aaadhaar number had allowed the government to clean up the system. (Photo: File)

Karti Chidambaram's CA sent to 14-day judicial custody in INX media case

Karti Chidambaram's name had cropped up in the case which relates to FIPB approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media. (Photo: File/ANI)

None but Modi-govt took stringent action against PNB fraud: Amit Shah to Rahul

BJP president Amit Shah also hit out at the Sidaramaiah government, accusing it of following 'three Ds -- Dhokha (cheating), Dadagiri (goondaism) and dynastic politics'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham