PNB informs CBI of further scam of Rs 1,251 cr detected in Gitanjali Gems

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 27, 2018, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 5:32 pm IST
CBI on Tuesday said PNB has informed the investigating agency that further scam of Rs 1,251 crores has been detected with respect to Gitanjali Gems. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that Punjab National Bank (PNB) has informed the investigating agency that further scam of Rs 1,251 crores has been detected with respect to Gitanjali Gems. 

CBI is now probing Rs 12,636 crore which is (Nirav and Gitanjali) PNB scam, up from Rs 11,421 crore. 

 

Former Managing Director of Punjab National Bank (PNB) Usha Ananth has been questioned by the CBI in Mumbai in connection with the bank scam. 

Two serving general managers have also been called by the investigating agency for questioning.

Executive Director of ICICI bank, NS Kannan has also been questioned. He is the leader of consortium of the bank that lent money of Gitanjali Group.

Tags: punjab national bank, gitanjali gems, pnb scam, cbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




