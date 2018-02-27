search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PNB fraud amount may be Rs 1,323 cr more than current estimate, says bank

PTI
Published Feb 27, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 8:41 am IST
The scam was perpetrated by way of fraudulent LoUs generated in the name of Punjab National Bank.
On Feb 14, the bank had detected the fraud wherein Nirav Modi and associates had allegedly acquired fraudulent LoUs from one of the branches of the PNB for overseas credit from other Indian lenders. (Photo: File)
 On Feb 14, the bank had detected the fraud wherein Nirav Modi and associates had allegedly acquired fraudulent LoUs from one of the branches of the PNB for overseas credit from other Indian lenders. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid the multi-agency probe into the Punjab National Bank scam, the state-run bank on Monday said the amount of fraudulent transactions could be Rs 1,300 crore more than the current estimate of about Rs 11,400 crore.

The latest announcement from the public sector lender assumes significance against the backdrop of the probe going on into the Rs 11,400 crore scam, which is already one of the biggest in the Indian banking sector.

 

On February 14, the bank had detected the fraud wherein billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and associates had allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from one of the branches of the PNB for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

In a filing to the BSE late on Monday night, the bank said the amount of unauthorised transactions could go up by more than Rs 1,300 crore.

"...We have to inform that quantum of reported unauthorised transactions can increase by USD 204.25 million (approximately)," the filing said.

At the current exchange rate, the amount comes to around Rs 1,323 crore.

The bank also referred to its filing made on February 14 when it first disclosed the fraud and at that time, the "fraudulent and unauthorised transactions" was estimated at USD 1.77 billion (about Rs 11,400 crore).

The scam was perpetrated by way of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) generated in the name of Punjab National Bank.

Tags: punjab national bank, pnb fraud case, nirav modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The missing headphone jack: A good or bad move?

Most big names have already parted ways. Those who haven’t are expected to drop it this year too.
 

Moto E5 Plus 2018 budget smartphone leaked with 18:9 display

Look closely and you will see that this baby Moto is taking major inspiration from the recently launched Moto X4 premium midranger. (Photo: Evan Blass)
 

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

Heart attack or accidental drowning? (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

9 features that make the Samsung Galaxy S9 stand out

Samsung says both devices offer a smartphone experience that’s personalised in ways that enhance users’ connected lives and designed to reimagine the way that we communicate, share and experience the world around us.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Sridevi’s death: Here are few facts about sudden cardiac arrest you must know

About 65 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reserve Bank of India assurances fail to allay fears regarding Rs 10 coins

Despite numerous assurances from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are hardly any takers for Rs 10 coins.

Bengaluru International Film Festival: Grab the limited daily pass

Israel Counsel General Dana Kursh chaired an interactive session at the 10th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival in Bengaluru on Monday

Bengaluru: ‘Extramarks’ to train students out of ‘pressure-cooker’ scenarios

Students at a young age (in some instances even from Class 4), are forced to pick training courses to crack various admission tests till they complete their PU course. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Man killed with boulder in a brawl

The incident was brought to light on Monday morning when the public found his body and told police. (Representational Image)

Distribution of IDs to street vendors delayed in Bengaluru

The distribution of ID cards among street vendors in the city may be further delayed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham