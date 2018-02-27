K Chandrasekhar Rao manages narrow escape after luggage catches fire

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was leaving for Adilabad to attend a function, when the incident happened. (Photo: File)

Karimnagar (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had a narrow escape on Tuesday.

A bag that was part of the chief minister's luggage caught fire right before his chopper took off.

Smoke was seen coming out of a bag containing a VHF communication set.

Rao was leaving for Adilabad to attend a function, when the incident happened.

According to Commissioner of Police Kamalhasan Reddy, earlier in the morning at around 10:30 am smoke came out from a VHF communication set in the chopper due to some technical problem wherein the chief minister was also present at the moment.

"Immediately the bag was removed and thrown out by the security personnel. The chopper was about to start when the incident took place," Reddy said.

Later the communication set was taken by the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) team for investigation.

Just checked up with CMO team. All is well with Hon’ble CM and he is continuing his tour in Adilabad district https://t.co/DHkgptTBVh — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 27, 2018

IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted that the chief minister is safe and doing well.