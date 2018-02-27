search on deccanchronicle.com
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation okays Rs 13,150 crore budget for 2018-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2018, 3:00 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 3:19 am IST
Hyderabad: A budget of Rs 13,150 crore for 2018-19 was unanimously approved at the 11th special meeting of the corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday. 

The budget is divided into two parts — Rs 6,076.86 crore exclusively for the GHMC, and Rs 7,073.14 for the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), the 2BHK housing project, and the Musi riverfront development project.

 

It is almost double the GHMC’s budget for 2017-18, which was Rs 5,643 crore. The GHMC hopes to take up more infrastructure projects and schemes, and so it has allocated Rs 10,475 crore for capital receipts and capital expenditure, up from the Rs 5,151 crore allocated in the current financial year. 

The approved budget estimates will be sent to the state government for final approval. 

Earlier, the GHMC’s budget was restricted to Rs 6,076.86 crore, and it was endorsed by the standing committee on December 14. However, the corporation later decided to earmark an additional Rs 7,073.14 under three heads — Rs 6,317.64 crore for the 2BHK housing project, Rs 377.75 crore for HRDCL and Rs 377.75 crore for the Musi riverfront development project. 

In the past, the development of the Musi river, the construction of 2BHKs, and a section of road works were handled by the GHMC. 

The GHMC budget is divided into the following heads — Rs 3,325 crore under revenue income, Rs 2,675 crore under revenue expenditure, Rs 650 crore as surplus, Rs 3,401.86 crore under capital receipts and Rs 3,401.86 crore under capital expenditure.  

Revenue receipts worth Rs 1,725.20 crore (51.89 per cent) have been generated from taxes, and Rs 1,033.17 crore (31.07 per cent) has been generated in the form of fees and user charges. Of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 1,488.79 crore (55.66 per cent) has been spent on administrative expenses, and Rs 1,043.90 crore (39.02 per cent) has been spent on operation and maintenance. During the special meeting, the corporators also demanded Rs 2 crore for the Ward Development Fund and a salary hike.

Tags: budget, ghmc, hrdcl
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




