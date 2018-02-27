Elphinstone stampede: Piyush Goyal inaugurates foot overbridge at accident spot

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal said, 'Indian Railways is committed to building infrastructure quickly.' (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the new Elphinstone foot overbridge.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, "Indian Railways is committed to building infrastructure quickly."

Before the inauguration, Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travelled in a train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station to Parel station.

The Elphinstone foot overbridge has been built by the Indian Army at a cost of approximately Rs 10.44 crore.

"The foot overbridge at Elphinstone has been built by the Indian Army in a record time of 117 days," the Western Railways said.

The Army began the construction of the Elphinstone foot overbridge nearly two months after a tragic stampede at Elphinstone station on September 29, 2017, that took away lives of 23 people and injured over 30.