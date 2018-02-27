search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Advocates stir for Hyderabad High Court in Rayalaseema region

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2018, 2:06 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 3:20 am IST
Scores of advocates gathered at the main entrance with placards during the lunch hour and raised slogans pressing for their demanding.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: Advocates from the Rayalaseema region practising at the Hyderabad High Court on Monday staged a protest in front of the High Court building demanding setting up of a separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh in the Rayalaseema region.

Scores of advocates gathered at the main entrance with placards during the lunch hour and raised slogans pressing for their demanding. The lawyers said that they are extending their solidarity and support to the lawyers who have been boycotting courts in Rayalaseema for the past 38 days.

 

They said they will further intensify their stir if the state government failed to make an  announcement that the new High Court will be set up in the backward Rayalaseema.

Tags: hyderabad high court, rayalaseema region
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The missing headphone jack: A good or bad move?

Most big names have already parted ways. Those who haven’t are expected to drop it this year too.
 

Moto E5 Plus 2018 budget smartphone leaked with 18:9 display

Look closely and you will see that this baby Moto is taking major inspiration from the recently launched Moto X4 premium midranger. (Photo: Evan Blass)
 

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

Heart attack or accidental drowning? (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

9 features that make the Samsung Galaxy S9 stand out

Samsung says both devices offer a smartphone experience that’s personalised in ways that enhance users’ connected lives and designed to reimagine the way that we communicate, share and experience the world around us.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Sridevi’s death: Here are few facts about sudden cardiac arrest you must know

About 65 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telengana can mine public posts on social media

Social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter sell the raw data if it is in public domain. (Photo: Pixabay)

Telangana to launch own app store

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said that TS will be the second state to launch T app folio – a comprehensive app store of all TS government services.

Telangana: Real e-governance is the 3Es, says K T Rama Rao

Minister K.T. Rama Rao along with senior IAS officer Shailender Kumar Joshi and other officials takes a look at the Hall of Fame put up at the National e-governance conference being held at HICC on Monday.

Hyderabad: Aadhaar used to unite missing kids, says Ajay Bushan Pandey

Aadhaar is our identity; like the soul, it is permanent and cannot be destroyed,” said Dr Ajay Bushan Pandey, the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation okays Rs 13,150 crore budget for 2018-19

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham