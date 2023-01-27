  
Zero Covid cases in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 27, 2023, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 12:29 am IST
The first Covid-19 case was found in the state in Hyderabad on March 2, 2020. (Representational Image/PTI)
HYDERABAD: Nearly three years after the first case of Covid-19 was discovered in Telangana, the state health department declared zero Covid-19 cases in Telangana on Friday.

The first Covid-19 case was found in the state in Hyderabad on March 2, 2020. This was a techie who had travelled to India from Dubai and reached the city via Bengaluru.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Telangana has recorded 8,41,486 Covid-19 cases, and reported 4,111 deaths from the disease.

On Friday, the health department said 19 persons were undergoing treatment for the disease.

Over the past several days, daily new cases were being reported in single digits.

"While an odd case might still pop up, today’s zero case instance is very welcome news,” Director of Public Health and Family Services Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

