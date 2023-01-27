  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2023 India, Egypt slam Pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Egypt slam Pak's aid to terror

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 27, 2023, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2023, 1:01 am IST
A military contingent from Egypt marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
 A military contingent from Egypt marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

NEW DELHI: On a day when Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attended India’s Republic Day parade as the chief guest, the two nations issued a joint statement late on Thursday evening "condemning the use of terrorism as a foreign policy tool". Both "emphasised the need for concerted and coordinated action by the international community with the objective of eradicating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Egyptian President "called for zero tolerance for terrorism and for all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism or provide sanctuaries to terrorists and terror groups -- whatever their motivation may be," the joint statement in a thinly veiled pointer at Pakistan said without naming it.

Calling for tough action against terrorism, the joint statement said, "They (the two leaders) reiterated their condemnation of efforts, including by states, to use religion to justify, support and sponsor terrorism against other countries. They also called upon all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist networks and their safe havens, infrastructure, their financing channels and preventing cross-border movements of terrorists."

According to the statement, the two leaders "appreciated that bilateral military-to-military cooperation has reached a new level. They agreed to further enhance and deepen defence cooperation in all fields, especially by exchanging technology between defence industries, widening the footprint of military exercises and... emphasised the need for co-production in the defence sector."
It was also announced that both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting the values of peace, tolerance, and inclusion, as well as working together to combat terrorism and violent extremist ideologies. "They emphasised the need for a holistic approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism, which includes inter alia disrupting the use of the internet and social media and preventing the use of religious centres to radicalize youth and recruit terrorist cadres," the statement said.

"The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law, the founding values of the Non-Aligned Movement and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. The two sides take into consideration the cultural and social sensitivities of all states," the joint statement said.

On trade and investment, Mr Sisi sought Indian investments in Egypt, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, petrochemicals, energy, agriculture, healthcare, education, skills development and IT.

The joint statement said: "The two leaders appreciated the strong bilateral economic engagement and expressed satisfaction at the current level of bilateral trade at a record high of $7.26 billion in 2021–22, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. They expressed confidence that a bilateral trade target of $12 billion could be achieved within the next five years by both countries, by diversifying the trade basket and focusing on value addition."

It added: "Both leaders welcomed the expansion of Indian investments in Egypt, which is currently more than $3.15 billion. They agreed to encourage businesses from their respective countries to explore emerging economic and investment opportunities in each other’s countries. Egypt welcomes the flow of more Indian investments and promises to offer incentives and facilities as per applicable regulations and frameworks... In this context, the Egyptian side considers the possibility of allocating a special area of land for the Indian industries in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCEZ) and the Indian side can arrange for the master plan."   

Modi meanwhile, tweeted, "I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year’s Republic Day celebrations with his august presence."

 

...
Tags: egyptian president abdel fattah al-sisi, 74th republic day celebrations india, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Governor felicitates eminent personalities from different fields on Republic Day
Clouds cloak Delhi skies on Republic Day

Latest From Nation

AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Sajjala asks TD, Jana Sena to clarify on CM’s post

Riding bullock carts, tractors and trolleys, farmers proceeded from Alluri Seetharamaraju Stadium and reached the Fire Station passing through Old Bus Stand and Jute Mill Centre. Police, however, prevented them from reaching the collectorate. (Representative image: DC)

Farmers march in Eluru for minimum price guarantee

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people at the public meeting held in Nizamabad on Monday. Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, TRS district president and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy are also seen. (File photo: DC Image)

KCR approves new auditorium design for Nizamabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Republic Day: India shows off military might



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

President Murmu hails fight against COVID, faster recovery

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (PTI)

Female cheetah brought from Namibia falls ill, suffers from kidney problem

Cheeta at Kuna National Park. (Photo/ ANI)

Youth will be biggest beneficiaries of a developed India: PM Modi

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their joint media briefing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on January 25, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

SC grants 8-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra (ANI)

Power cut hits screening of BBC docu at JNU; students allege stone pelting

Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->