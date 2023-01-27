  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2023 Bharat Jodo Yatra su ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bharat Jodo Yatra suspended temporarily due to security concerns

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 27, 2023, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2023, 7:56 pm IST
A senior Congress leader said while people had turned up in numbers to show their affection for Rahul Gandhi, there were apprehensions regarding the security of the Congress leader as "people are coming too close to him." — PTI
 A senior Congress leader said while people had turned up in numbers to show their affection for Rahul Gandhi, there were apprehensions regarding the security of the Congress leader as "people are coming too close to him." — PTI

Qazigund (JK): The Bharat Jodo march led by Rahul Gandhi was stopped on Friday near Qazigund, the gateway to the valley, after Congress alleged breach of security and mismanagement of crowd by Jammu and Kashmir administration.

AICC incharge Rajni Patil tweeted that JK administration "failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Shri Rahul Gandhi.

"Security lapses indicate unfair and unprepared attitude of the UT administration," Patil said.

Gandhi, after reaching Qazigund, started to walk towards Vessu in South Kashmir as per the plan but the Congress workers suddenly found that the outer cordon, which was to be managed by Jammu and Kashmir police, had disappeared, Congress leaders alleged.

Gandhi was scheduled to walk 11 kms on Friday but had to call off after he barely walked 500 metres, they said.

"Due to security reasons, we had to stop the yatra temporarily as there was crowd mismanagement along the yatra route approved by the security apparatus," a senior congress leader said.

He said while people had turned up in numbers to show their affection for Rahul Gandhi, there were apprehensions regarding the security of the Congress leader as "people are coming too close to him."

However, because of security mismanagement, Rahul's security did not allow him to walk and he rode his car to the venue of march's night halt at Khanabal, the Congress leader added.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra temporarily suspended, security lapses for rahul gandhi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Related Stories

No security lapse at Bharat Jodo Yatra, says J-K police
Lalan Singh excuses himself from attending Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

Latest From Nation

Union minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event at Navyug School in the Sarojini Nagar area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

Students of India look at PM Modi as guardian: Piyush Goyal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with others during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Qazigund, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(Photo: PTI)

No security lapse at Bharat Jodo Yatra, says J-K police

As per the 2018 census, India has 2,967 tigers spread out in 53 tiger reserves. This number constitutes 70 per cent of the global number and figures point to the growth of the tigers.(Representational Image)

2,967 tigers in India across 53 tiger reserves: Centre tells SC

Five hundred mohalla clinics have been set up in Punjab and in the time to come, more such facilities will come up in the state, Kejriwal (in picture) said. — PTI

CM Mann, AAP chief Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Students of India look at PM Modi as guardian: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event at Navyug School in the Sarojini Nagar area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

Republic Day: India shows off military might

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India, Egypt slam Pak's aid to terror

A military contingent from Egypt marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

President Murmu hails fight against COVID, faster recovery

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (PTI)

Female cheetah brought from Namibia falls ill, suffers from kidney problem

Cheeta at Kuna National Park. (Photo/ ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->