Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2022 Upsurge of Covid cas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Upsurge of Covid cases in AP triggers panic purchase of drugs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 27, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 12:22 am IST
AP is witnessing panic buying of Covid drugs, like paracetamol, cetirizine, levocetirizine, azithromycin, cough syrups and vitamins
A motorist carries the Tab Dolo 650 cartoon box on his two wheeler from wholesale market at Koti to stock up due to huge demand of the medicine as more number people suffering from fevers and increasing cases of Omicron on Sunday. Photo: DC/ R.Pavan
 A motorist carries the Tab Dolo 650 cartoon box on his two wheeler from wholesale market at Koti to stock up due to huge demand of the medicine as more number people suffering from fevers and increasing cases of Omicron on Sunday. Photo: DC/ R.Pavan

VIJAYAWADA: As Coronavirus cases are rising in AP, the state is witnessing panic buying of Covid drugs, like paracetamol, cetirizine, levocetirizine, azithromycin, cough syrups and vitamins. The purchase of these medicines has also coincided with an increasing number of people suffering from symptoms like cold, cough, fever and body pains.

State health authorities confess the highly infectious Omicron variant is spreading fast among family members and neighbouring communities. Instead of going for Coronavirus tests, people are themselves approaching medical shops and purchasing drugs known to control the virus. Given the huge demand for these medicines, several retail pharmacies are ordering huge stocks of these drugs.

 

A pharmacist of a retail pharmacy chain store said, “We procured a stock of 100 strips of levocetrizine last night. By this evening, they are all exhausted. It is for the first time I have seen such panic buying. It would otherwise take us at least a month to sell 100 strips.”

Another medical hall owner observed, “Youngsters are more among purchasers. They are taking mainly Dolo 650, cetirizine 10 mg, azithromycin and cough syrup. Unfortunately, I find no demand for masks, hand wash and sanitizers, unlike earlier waves. People are not following Covid appropriate behaviour, thereby spreading the virus among others.”

 

A youth stated, “I developed Covid symptoms and have taken Coronavirus test. Its result is awaited. I am sure I might have infected my family members too, as we are all living in the same house. I am purchasing Covid drugs for all of us, as I am not sure whether they will be available after some time.”

A senior official from the drugs control administration confirmed that people are on a spree of purchasing medicines on feeling any of the symptoms. “We are taking all measures to check to the hoard of drugs that may trouble people. We are appealing to people that they purchase drugs only after visiting a doctor, getting tested and knowing the result, instead of going for self-medication.”

 

Pharmacists also concede that they are selling a huge number of Rapid Antigen Test Kits. Some people are testing themselves and starting the regimen of medicines.

A section of people are blaming the state government for not implementing the mask rule strictly or imposing a ₹ 100 fine on those flouting the rule to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.

...
Tags: ap coronavirus cases, panic buying, covid drugs
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

News

Mixed response to location of headquarters for various new districts

Unlike the last two years when the main R-Day ceremony was held at Public Gardens, this time the venue was shifted to Raj Bhavan in view of Covid restrictions on mass gatherings. (Twitter)

CM, ministers skip R-Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

The Burglar used uniforms of Urban Clap, Swiggy and Dunzo where he worked at different times, to roam around residential areas and burgle houses. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hire staff after thorough check, top cop tells service providers

Top civilian honour Padma Shri was awarded to Sakinala Ramachandraiah, a Kanchumelam and Kanchuthalam (Fokohol) player and musician. (Representational Image/ DC File)

6 lakh Koya community in joy after Padma Shri award



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rather than Omicron, comorbidities, age causing ICU admissions, deaths: Health Expert

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a governement hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

India slams Pak at UN; says perpetrators of 26/11 attacks continue to enjoy patronage

In recent memory, the Mumbai terror attacks epitomise the sheer scale and scope of urban warfare that we had to mount against jihadi terrorists, when our police personnel had to put their lives on the line to secure the city's safety, Tirumurti said. (Representational Image)

R-Day parade: Indian Army showcases Centurion tank, PT-76 from 1971 war

Centurion was the main stay of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. (PTI Image)

Navy's tableau depicts 1946 uprising; woman officer leads marching contingent

Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leads Republic Day parade

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leads Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->