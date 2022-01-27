Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2022 Two COVID vaccines m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two COVID vaccines may cost Rs. 275 after market nod

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Jan 27, 2022, 6:59 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 6:59 am IST
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has already been directed to start working towards capping the price
A municipal corporation worker shows vials of COVID-19 vaccine before administering to beneficiaries, at a KMC health centre in Kolkata. (Photo:PTI)
 A municipal corporation worker shows vials of COVID-19 vaccine before administering to beneficiaries, at a KMC health centre in Kolkata. (Photo:PTI)

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make vaccines against Covid-19 affordable, prices of Covishield and Covaxin jabs are likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose, with an additional service charge of Rs 150. A regular market approval is awaited for both the vaccines from India’s drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has already been directed to start working towards capping the price.

 

Currently, each dose of the Bharat Biotech-produced Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,200, while Serum Institute’s Covishield costs Rs 780 in private facilities. A service charge of 150 is included in the price.

On January 19, a Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had recommended granting regular market approval to Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions.

Serum Institute of India director (government and regulatory affairs) Prakash Kumar Singh had submitted an application to the DCGI on October 25 seeking regular market approval for its Covishield vaccine.

 

Bharat Biotech director V. Krishna Mohan had also submitted information on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls, along with the pre-clinical and clinical data while seeking regular market authorisation for Covaxin.

As India logged 2,85,914 new Covid-19 cases and 665 deaths in the last 24 hours, an ICMR study has revealed that individuals infected with Omicron have a significant immune responses, which could neutralise not only the Omicron but also other variants of concern, including the most prevalent Delta variant.

The country has 22.23 lakh active cases, 5.55 per cent of its caseload. The daily positivity rate is 16.16 per cent, while the recovery rate is 93.23 per cent. Over 163.58 crore vaccine doses for Covid-19 have already been administered in the country. About 93.24 crore people have been given the first dose of the vaccine and 69.31 crore citizens have been fully vaccinated.

 

The Centre has been supporting the states and union territories by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. More than 163.63 crores vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the direct state procurement method.

While emphasising the need for an Omicron-specific vaccine strategy, the ICMR study suggests that the immune response induced by the Omicron could effectively neutralise the Delta variant, making the re-infection with Delta variant less likely, thereby displacing the Delta as the dominant strain.

The study conducted by ICMR scientists, including Priya Abraham, Rima R. Sahay, Pragya D. Yadav and Gajanan N Sapkal, is yet to be peer-reviewed and has been released on bioRxiv preprint server. It was conducted on 39 individuals, of whom 25 had taken both the doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine; eight people had taken double doses of Pfizer jab, while six were not vaccinated.  Of the 39 people, 28 were foreign returnees from the UAE, South/West/East Africa, Middle East, the US and the UK, and 11 were their high-risk contacts.  All of these individuals had been infected with Omicron.

 

The study assessed the IgG antibody and Neutralising Antibody (NAb) response in the people with breakthrough and natural Covid-19 infections. It showed there was a substantial immune response in the individuals infected with Omicron. It also revealed that neutralising antibodies could effectively neutralise the Omicron and other variants of concern (VOCs), including the most prevalent Delta variant.

...
Tags: covid vaccine price, drug controller general of india (dcgi), covaxin, covishield
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 27 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Indian Armed Forces' 'Akash' missile system during the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Republic Day: Military might and cultural scenery on show

There were low key Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag here on Wednesday. (Twitter)

KCR unfurls national flag on R-Day at Pragathi Bhavan

News

Mixed response to location of headquarters for new districts

Unlike the last two years when the main R-Day ceremony was held at Public Gardens, this time the venue was shifted to Raj Bhavan in view of Covid restrictions on mass gatherings. (Twitter)

CM, ministers skip R-Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Republic Day: Military might and cultural scenery on show

Indian Armed Forces' 'Akash' missile system during the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Rather than Omicron, comorbidities, age causing ICU admissions, deaths: Health Expert

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a governement hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

India slams Pak at UN; says perpetrators of 26/11 attacks continue to enjoy patronage

In recent memory, the Mumbai terror attacks epitomise the sheer scale and scope of urban warfare that we had to mount against jihadi terrorists, when our police personnel had to put their lives on the line to secure the city's safety, Tirumurti said. (Representational Image)

R-Day parade: Indian Army showcases Centurion tank, PT-76 from 1971 war

Centurion was the main stay of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. (PTI Image)

Navy's tableau depicts 1946 uprising; woman officer leads marching contingent

Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->