Kejriwal unfurls 115-ft high tricolour in Timarpur to mark 75th year of independence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the state level Republic Day function of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unfurled a 115-ft high tricolour in Timarpur constituency and said such high-mast national flags were installed at 75 locations across the city to mark 75th year of India's Independence.

He said he will get it examined if this qualifies for a Guinness world record.

It is a matter of pride for the country that 75 tricolours on 115-ft high flagpoles have been installed today in Delhi to mark 75th year of our independence. The target is to install total 500 in the next few months," he said at the ceremony organised near Delhi University campus in Timarpur assembly constituency.

"I have been told that in no city, tricolours (national flags) on flagpoles of this height have been installed on such a large scale. We will get it examined if it qualifies for a Guinness world record, Kejriwal said.

Till August 15, 2021, the PWD had installed high-mast national flags at five locations in the city, that is, at East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji and Dwarka.

The total number of high-mast tricolours in the city is now 80.