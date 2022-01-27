Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2022 KCR unfurls national ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR unfurls national flag on R-Day at Pragathi Bhavan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 27, 2022, 6:44 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 6:44 am IST
The absence of Chief Minister and his ministers at the Raj Bhavan had become a subject of hot debate in political and bureaucratic circles
There were low key Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag here on Wednesday. (Twitter)
 There were low key Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag here on Wednesday. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao unfurled the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan and paid floral tributes at the army memorial in Parade Grounds.

Unlike the last two years when the main Republic Day ceremony was held at Public Gardens, this time the venue was shifted to Raj Bhavan in view of Covid restrictions on mass gatherings.

 

There were low key Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag here on Wednesday.

Ironically, no minister made it to the function, which only had the presence of chief secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy and some officials.

The absence of Chief Minister and his ministers at the Raj Bhavan had become a subject of hot debate in political and bureaucratic circles.

Since the governor had to proceed to Puducherry where she is holding the additional charge of lieutenant-governor, the celebration began at 7 am and was completed within 30 minutes.

 

Meanwhile, though sworn to be ‘apolitical’, Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who hoisted the national flag in the Legislative Assembly premises, spoke about 'politics' in his speech. He accused the NDA government of taking decisions, which were against the 'federal spirit' of the Constitution. He also found fault with it on the paddy procurement issue. He appealed to the Centre not to create hurdles for the state government in the implementation of development programmes and welfare schemes.

He slammed the Centre for not responding to Telangana government's demand on paddy procurement even after a team of ministers visited Delhi and had submitted representations.

 

...
Tags: republic day 2022
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A municipal corporation worker shows vials of COVID-19 vaccine before administering to beneficiaries, at a KMC health centre in Kolkata. (Photo:PTI)

Two COVID vaccines may cost Rs. 275 after market nod

Indian Armed Forces' 'Akash' missile system during the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Republic Day: Military might and cultural scenery on show

News

Mixed response to location of headquarters for new districts

Unlike the last two years when the main R-Day ceremony was held at Public Gardens, this time the venue was shifted to Raj Bhavan in view of Covid restrictions on mass gatherings. (Twitter)

CM, ministers skip R-Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rather than Omicron, comorbidities, age causing ICU admissions, deaths: Health Expert

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a governement hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

India slams Pak at UN; says perpetrators of 26/11 attacks continue to enjoy patronage

In recent memory, the Mumbai terror attacks epitomise the sheer scale and scope of urban warfare that we had to mount against jihadi terrorists, when our police personnel had to put their lives on the line to secure the city's safety, Tirumurti said. (Representational Image)

R-Day parade: Indian Army showcases Centurion tank, PT-76 from 1971 war

Centurion was the main stay of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. (PTI Image)

Navy's tableau depicts 1946 uprising; woman officer leads marching contingent

Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leads Republic Day parade

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leads Republic Day parade. (ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->