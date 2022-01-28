Jagan launches ‘AP Seva 2.0’ to provide services in speedy, transparent way

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Citizen Services Portal (AP Seva Portal) from the camp office on Thursday, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi (right), Housing Principal Secretary Ajay Jain (left) are also seen. (Photo:DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a citizen services portal called ‘AP Seva 2.0’ to provide a series of services even to people in remote villages across the state in a speedy and transparent manner and ensuring accountability.

The CM said, “With the grace of God, we are launching another good programme, a citizen service portal named AP Seva 2.0. With this, we want government services to reach the people in an expeditious and transparent manner, also ensuring accountability.”

He said that over 540 services were now being offered through 15,004 village/ward secretariats in the state. Nearly 1.34 lakh employees are engaged in these on a regular basis while 2.60 lakh volunteers are also working alongside, taking the total number of employees/volunteers working to four lakh in the delivery of services in the state.

Appreciating the services of these employees and volunteers, the CM hoped that the new portal would help improve the services in a better way.

He said that in the last two years, nearly 3.46 crore people were benefited by availing the 540 services on a single platform being offered at village/ward secretariats in the state.

Explaining about the newly launched portal, the CM said the new facility would help find out the status of applications submitted for any service and also their pendency at what level. Such information would help address the issue in a quick and transparent manner, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said all services were to be digitalised so that employees working at village/ward secretariats, mandal, municipal, district and at AP Secretariat levels would come on a single digital platform to address various issues. The digital signatures on the documents would make every employee more responsible and accountable and also help avoid delay in providing the required services.

The CM ruled out any chance for corruption in the new system as nobody would need to hang around government offices for issue of certificates and documents or for availing other services.

He said that receipts for varied services would be generated in both physical and digital formats and payment also could be made through various online modes like UPI, QR Code Scanning and others.

The CM said that in the AP Seva Portal, 35 services related revenue and land administration, 25 belonging to municipal administration, six related to civil supplies, three pertaining to rural development and more than 53 of the energy sector were incorporated.

The people could apply any service from any ward/village secretariat and can get certificates from any ward/village secretariat.