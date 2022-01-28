Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2022 Jagan clears decks f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan clears decks for Vizag as capital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Jan 28, 2022, 3:04 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2022, 7:16 am IST
The area for the new Visakhapatnam district will be spread over 928 sq-km
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have cleared the decks for designating Visakhapatnam as the state’s capital. Such a plan was evident in the present reconstitution of districts, particularly Visakhapatnam. He has reduced its jurisdiction and separated from it the industrial cluster and the tribal belt.

Like the Greater Hyderabad in Hyderabad district, the Greater Visakhapatnam will now be a part of the Visakhapatnam district.

 

Visakhapatnam will be eligible to become the state’s capital in all aspects; with less space and higher human density besides its cosmopolitan culture. This will be the only big city in the state if everything happens as per the plans of the Jagan-led state government.

Almost all the industries including pharmaceutical units and others under the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone will in future be a part of Anakapalli district.

This apart, some portions of the Eastern Naval Command will also go to Anakapalli district.

The entire agency cover including Paderu and Araku of 11 agency mandals will also be separated and shifted to another new district – Alluri Seetaramaraju.

 

“New Visakhapatnam will be left with no industries except a few PSUs like HPCL, the Visakh Refinery and the Vizag Steel Plant. However, the IT SEZ will be completely under Vizag. Tourism and IT will be the two thrust areas for its growth,” said a public administration professional.

Nearly 80 per cent of the IT companies and 50 per cent of the tourism units come under Visakhapatnam city.

The area for the new Visakhapatnam district will be spread over 928 sq-km. At present, the GVMC’s area is 682 sq-km. Nearly 10 wards out of a total 98 in GVMC come under the new Anakapalli district.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, GVMC mayor Hari Venkatakumari said, “Except for Padmanabham, some villages under Bheemili are presently not a part of the GVMC. Otherwise, the  proposed Visakhapatnam district covers almost all of the GVMC’s jurisdiction. At present, we do not have any objection to raise from our side.”

 “We may reconstitute the wards in GVMC like that of the Secunderabad-Hyderabad twin city. Visakhapatnam will now be the smallest district in the state with the highest human density -- like Greater Hyderabad that falls under Hyderabad district,” said a GVMC official.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh capital, ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 28 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

When teachers try to reach out to these parents, they are unresponsive and hurl abuses. “Even during physical classes, parents nit-pick small details and have an issue with buying new books and mid-day meal services,” the government teacher adds. — Representational image/By arrangement

Most govt. students missing out on Vidya Mitra YouTube classes

The IT and IT-enabled industry, however, is exempted from the ‘eight hours a day’ rule although it still has to follow the weekly limit of 48 hours. — DC Image

Work from home adversely impacting IT professionals

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said about 15 Panchagavya products under brand name Namami Govinda will be made available to devotees at affordable prices. — DC Image

Namami Govinda brand name of TTD’s Panchagavya products

Calling KCR the the number one traitor of Telangana, Sanjay said BJP was working towards realising the dreams of the unemployed, debt cancellation, double bedroom houses, implementation of GO 317 acceptable to all stakeholders. — DC Image

Bandi slams KCR after Aravind attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DDMA lifts weekend curfew, theatres, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity in Delhi

The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi says 'govt pressure' restricted followers; Twitter says numbers accurate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to address virtual Central Asia meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Covid waning: Delhi decides to lift weekend curfew

A man sits near closed shops at Ajmeri Gate market during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

False sexual harassment complaints trivialise offence: Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->