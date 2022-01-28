Jagan clears decks for Vizag as capital

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have cleared the decks for designating Visakhapatnam as the state’s capital. Such a plan was evident in the present reconstitution of districts, particularly Visakhapatnam. He has reduced its jurisdiction and separated from it the industrial cluster and the tribal belt.

Like the Greater Hyderabad in Hyderabad district, the Greater Visakhapatnam will now be a part of the Visakhapatnam district.

Visakhapatnam will be eligible to become the state’s capital in all aspects; with less space and higher human density besides its cosmopolitan culture. This will be the only big city in the state if everything happens as per the plans of the Jagan-led state government.

Almost all the industries including pharmaceutical units and others under the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone will in future be a part of Anakapalli district.

This apart, some portions of the Eastern Naval Command will also go to Anakapalli district.

The entire agency cover including Paderu and Araku of 11 agency mandals will also be separated and shifted to another new district – Alluri Seetaramaraju.

“New Visakhapatnam will be left with no industries except a few PSUs like HPCL, the Visakh Refinery and the Vizag Steel Plant. However, the IT SEZ will be completely under Vizag. Tourism and IT will be the two thrust areas for its growth,” said a public administration professional.

Nearly 80 per cent of the IT companies and 50 per cent of the tourism units come under Visakhapatnam city.

The area for the new Visakhapatnam district will be spread over 928 sq-km. At present, the GVMC’s area is 682 sq-km. Nearly 10 wards out of a total 98 in GVMC come under the new Anakapalli district.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, GVMC mayor Hari Venkatakumari said, “Except for Padmanabham, some villages under Bheemili are presently not a part of the GVMC. Otherwise, the proposed Visakhapatnam district covers almost all of the GVMC’s jurisdiction. At present, we do not have any objection to raise from our side.”

“We may reconstitute the wards in GVMC like that of the Secunderabad-Hyderabad twin city. Visakhapatnam will now be the smallest district in the state with the highest human density -- like Greater Hyderabad that falls under Hyderabad district,” said a GVMC official.