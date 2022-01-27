Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2022 Hire staff after tho ...
Hire staff after thorough check, top cop tells service providers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 27, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 7:06 am IST
The west zone team of the task force nabbed a 21-year-old habitual burglar with a criminal record
The Burglar used uniforms of Urban Clap, Swiggy and Dunzo where he worked at different times, to roam around residential areas and burgle houses. (Representational Image/ PTI)
Hyderabad: The city police has instructed food aggregators and all on-demand service providers to conduct a strict background check while hiring delivery boys, said Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, adding that even cab service providers have been asked to do likewise.

“The recruiters can consider their Aadhaar card, which is foolproof. We can check if there is a criminal record”, officials from the commissioner’s task force said.

 

The west zone team of the task force nabbed a 21-year-old habitual burglar with a criminal record. He used uniforms of Urban Clap, Swiggy and Dunzo where he worked at different times, to roam around residential areas and burgle houses. He was caught with Rs 33.05 lakh worth gold and Rs 21.57 lakh cash.

“The accused, Chidirika Aravind, has been committing house burglaries from 2017 and has been previously arrested for burglaries in Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Warangal and Karimnagar,” Anand said.

“We are also asking OYO and other web-based check-in services to register with the police and update on their process of allotting services, as in a recent case, a serial chain-snatcher was hiding in a hotel,” he said. 

 

