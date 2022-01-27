Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2022 Father, son killed a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Father, son killed and mother crtitically injured in road mishap in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 27, 2022, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 12:43 pm IST
The family was returning home from Chennai airport
The accident took place when the car rammed into a tractor transporting Subabul logs (DC)
 The accident took place when the car rammed into a tractor transporting Subabul logs (DC)

Nellore: In a ghastly road accident, a father and his elder son were killed on the spot while returning from Chennai Airport. The family was returning after giving a send-off to another son going to USA during the early hours of Thursday at Renangivaram in J Panguluru mandal of Prakasam district.

The accident took place when the car rammed into a tractor transporting Subabul logs near Renangivaram village while the family was returning home from Chennai.

 

The deceased have been identified as Soda Venkat Rao and his son Prasanna and they are residents of Pandaripuram Water Tank area in Chilakaluripeta town of Guntur district. Wife of Venkata Rao, Kalavathi and the driver of the car sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

According to police, Venkat Rao and his wife Kalavathi are running a General Store at Chilakaluripeta. They have two sons, Prasanna and Bhaskar.

Prasanna has been working as a software professional and the family planned to send Bhaskar to pursue higher education in USA.

 

The family left for Chennai on Wednesday night and dropped Bhakar at the Airport to board the flight to the US during the early hours of Thursday.

Kalavathi and the driver have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. 

...
Tags: ap road accident
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar. CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also accompanying him. (ANI)

Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

False sexual harassment complaints trivialise offence: Delhi High Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the state level Republic Day function of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal unfurls 115-ft high tricolour in Timarpur to mark 75th year of independence

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (Photo: ANI/File)

Karnataka govt set to crack down on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants: Home Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Punjab govt not to arrest SAD leader Majithia in drugs case till Jan 31

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. (PTI Photo)

Republic Day: Military might and cultural scenery on show

Indian Armed Forces' 'Akash' missile system during the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Delhi likely to witness cold day conditions with minimum temperature at 6.3 degree C

Passengers wearing warm clothes wait at a platform at a railway station, during a cold winter day in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal unfurls 115-ft high tricolour in Timarpur to mark 75th year of independence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the state level Republic Day function of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rather than Omicron, comorbidities, age causing ICU admissions, deaths: Health Expert

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a governement hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->