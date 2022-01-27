Father, son killed and mother crtitically injured in road mishap in AP

The accident took place when the car rammed into a tractor transporting Subabul logs (DC)

Nellore: In a ghastly road accident, a father and his elder son were killed on the spot while returning from Chennai Airport. The family was returning after giving a send-off to another son going to USA during the early hours of Thursday at Renangivaram in J Panguluru mandal of Prakasam district.

The accident took place when the car rammed into a tractor transporting Subabul logs near Renangivaram village while the family was returning home from Chennai.

The deceased have been identified as Soda Venkat Rao and his son Prasanna and they are residents of Pandaripuram Water Tank area in Chilakaluripeta town of Guntur district. Wife of Venkata Rao, Kalavathi and the driver of the car sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

According to police, Venkat Rao and his wife Kalavathi are running a General Store at Chilakaluripeta. They have two sons, Prasanna and Bhaskar.

Prasanna has been working as a software professional and the family planned to send Bhaskar to pursue higher education in USA.

The family left for Chennai on Wednesday night and dropped Bhakar at the Airport to board the flight to the US during the early hours of Thursday.

Kalavathi and the driver have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.