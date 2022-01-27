Confusion over age of retirement at 62; no GO yet

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself announced that the govt would raise the age of superannuation to age 62 from 60 during his meeting with representatives of several employee unions on the implementation of the 11th PRC with revised scales of pay. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT)

Vijayawada: With just three working days left before the month-end, several government employees who are supposed to retire from service at the age of 60 are confused. There is no GO yet on the promised raising of the retirement age to 62 in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government recently announced it would raise the age of superannuation to age 62 from 60. Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself announced this during his meeting with representatives of several employee unions on the implementation of the 11th PRC with revised scales of pay. The Cabinet also approved this.

A joint director to the government who is supposed to retire at age 60 years by January 31 said, “I am tensed up, not knowing whether my services will be continued or not. I have enquired with my senior colleagues whether any GO has been issued and they said ‘no’.”

Some employees working in AP Secretariat and also in the commissionerates of various departments in the capital Amaravati are having just two more working days left before they retire as per the existing scheme of things. Saturday is a holiday.

Meanwhile, grand farewell parties have been organised for those who would retire at age 60 this month-end.

On the other hand, drawing and disbursing officers of various departments and officials from treasury and the pay and accounts departments are also seeking clarity on the age of retirement as they have to get the papers ready to relieve the employees by January 31.

Treasury officials say a GO is a must once the government raises the retirement age.

Employee union leaders say that the state government has to introduce an amendment to the relevant act by issuing an ordinance to enhance the age of retirement to 62 so that the retiring employees at 60 years may continue to serve the government.

Notably, Telangana state retires its, employees, at age 61.