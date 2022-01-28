CM Jagan wants Aadhaar services at village, ward secretariats by May

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed authorities to start providing Aadhaar services at all village and ward secretariats in the state by May. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed authorities to start providing Aadhaar services at all village and ward secretariats in the state by May.

Reviewing the services being provided at these secretariats with panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana and top officials at his Camp Office here on Thursday, the CM suggested that all village/ward secretariats in the state must be provided the latest equipment for providing Aadhaar services.

Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to provide uniforms to volunteers of all village and ward secretariats by Ugadi festival. Those of them who provide best services must be identified, felicitated and provided incentives on occasion of Ugadi. He wanted filling up of all vacancies at village/ward secretariats. Further, services of all volunteers must be regularised as announced earlier.

The Chief Minister asked officials to ensure strict compliance with Standard Operating Procedures and check functioning of computers and other equipment at village/ward secretariats once in a month. This will ensure that services extended to people are not interrupted. He wanted officials to make changes in web portal in such a way that if anyone seeks bribe to provide any service at village/ward level, a complaint could be raised immediately.

Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined that the citizen outreach programme is very important for finding out problems being faced by people in getting various services and resolving them. For this, regular meetings must be held at village, ward, mandal, revenue division and district levels. Response of officials on the issues raised must be quick, he added.