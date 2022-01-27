Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2022 BJP's demand of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP's demand of renaming Guntur's Jinnah tower: YSRCP alleges 'communal' instigation

ANI
Published Jan 27, 2022, 10:15 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 10:15 am IST
The BJP has been demanding to rename the tower after the name of former president Abdul Kalam
MLC Appi Reddy. (Photo: ANI)
 MLC Appi Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Guntur: A fresh political controversy erupted on Wednesday when a group of people stormed into Jinnah Tower at Andhra's Guntur district on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day to unfurl the tricolour after which they were detained.

The BJP has been demanding to rename the tower after the name of former president Abdul Kalam, however, MLC Appi Reddy accused the BJP of instigating people by "raking communal issues" and asked the party why it did not rename the tower when it was in power during 1999 to 2004 and from 2014 to 2019.

 

"BJP is trying to instigate the people by raking communal issues. BJP over the past two weeks has been making contentious statements of razing down the monument," he said in a statement.

"While there is hue and cry over change of name of the tower and razing it down, the BJP leaders should not forget that they were in alliance with the TDP from 1999 to 2004 and again from 2014 to 2019, during which time they formed the government. The BJP leader P. Manikyala Rao held the endowment portfolio back then. Why didn't he change the name if BJP were so keen on it?" Reddy asked.

 

Earlier, a fence was raised around the tower and police security was beefed for the citizens' safety.

"In the pretext of the Republic Day the miscreants had stormed towards the Jinnah tower, with their intentions not known. Hence, with people's safety as the at most priority, they had to be detained," the MLC further said.

Minister in the YSRCP government, Vellampalli Srinivas Rao tweeted, "The parties in power who ruled the state between 2014-19, did not remember that there was a Jinnah Tower in Guntur. 75 years after independence, the BJP is now trying to create a controversy over the 100-year-old tower in Guntur, Could this get any worse?"

 

However, National Secretary, BJP, Sunil Deodhar hit out at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the detention of the group and asked if Guntur of Andhra Pradesh is part of the Republic of India or not.

"Mr @ysjagan, entire Nation wants to Know from you whether Jinnah Circle in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh is part of Republic of India or not?" he tweeted.

"CM @ysjagan mind that we are not in Pakistan. Shame on AP Govt. Which prevented Hindu Vahini activist to unfurl National Flag on #RepublicDay , we will not leave the fight of renaming Jinnah Tower in #Guntur as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Tower," he said in another tweet.

 

...
Tags: jinnah tower
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rahul Gandhi says 'govt pressure' restricted followers; Twitter says numbers accurate

A healthworker conducts COVID-19 testing during rehearsals ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022 at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

India reports 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, active cases decline to 22,02,472

Telangana BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri alleges attack by TRS workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to address virtual Central Asia meet today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Republic Day: Military might and cultural scenery on show

Indian Armed Forces' 'Akash' missile system during the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Rather than Omicron, comorbidities, age causing ICU admissions, deaths: Health Expert

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a governement hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi to address virtual Central Asia meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Two COVID vaccines may cost Rs. 275 after market nod

A municipal corporation worker shows vials of COVID-19 vaccine before administering to beneficiaries, at a KMC health centre in Kolkata. (Photo:PTI)

India slams Pak at UN; says perpetrators of 26/11 attacks continue to enjoy patronage

In recent memory, the Mumbai terror attacks epitomise the sheer scale and scope of urban warfare that we had to mount against jihadi terrorists, when our police personnel had to put their lives on the line to secure the city's safety, Tirumurti said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->