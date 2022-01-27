AP first in Good Governance: Governor Harichandan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said on Wednesday that the state government accorded top priority to the welfare of farmers and the farming sector, “as agriculture is the backbone of our state's economy.”

Addressing the 73rd Republic Day events at IGMC stadium, the governor said development of agriculture and allied sectors will raise the living standards of nearly 62 per cent of the population depending upon agriculture as the main means of their livelihood.

Stated the governor, “My government's main aim is to restore the past glory to the farm sector and farmers. The Rythu Bharosa Kendras system is a revolutionary initiative of my government. This is a one-stop solution from ‘seed to crop sale’ for all farming needs.”

“The government has procured nearly 22.78 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers through RBKs in this Kharif season under MSP and payments are being made within a short time. In the last 32 months of my governance, even during the lockdown period, 1.91 crore mt of paddy was procured from farmers with a payment involving Rs 35,396 crore. Other crops were procured at an amount of ` 6,499 crore under MSP.”

Governor Harichandan said, “AP government achieved 1st rank in Good Governance Index in agriculture and allied sectors by achieving growth rate of 11.3 per cent in agriculture sector & 12.3 per cent and 11.7 per cent in Horticulture & Animal Husbandry sectors and also due to innovative way of coverage of crop insurance scheme. I am proud to say that the government has so far extended assistance of Rs 86,313 crore to farmers under various farmer welfare schemes.”

He said, “In a first of its kind initiative in the country, the government is extending YSR Rythu Bharosa assistance of Rs 13,500 per year in three installments to each farmer cultivating their own land and also to eligible SC/ST/BC and minority tenant farmers and also to the farmers cultivating the ROFR and Endowment lands, to reduce their burden on input expenditure. As on date, a total of 119,126 crores is distributed as Rythu Bharosa assistance.

The governor, in his speech, explained about the services of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, YSR Free Crop Insurance, Input Subsidy, YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam, AP-Amul Paala Velluva, fisheries, construction of Fishing Harbours, education, Jagananna Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, New Education Policy, NADU – NEDU, the Dr YSR Aarogyasri and effective Covid19 management and other sectors.