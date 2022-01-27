Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2022 AP first in Good Gov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP first in Good Governance: Governor Harichandan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 27, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 7:12 am IST
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was addressing the 73rd Republic Day events at IGMC stadium
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan during the Republic Day parade. (DC)
 Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan during the Republic Day parade. (DC)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said on Wednesday that the state government accorded top priority to the welfare of farmers and the farming sector, “as agriculture is the backbone of our state's economy.”

Addressing the 73rd Republic Day events at IGMC stadium, the governor said development of agriculture and allied sectors will raise the living standards of nearly 62 per cent of the population depending upon agriculture as the main means of their livelihood.

 

Stated the governor, “My government's main aim is to restore the past glory to the farm sector and farmers. The Rythu Bharosa Kendras system is a revolutionary initiative of my government. This is a one-stop solution from ‘seed to crop sale’ for all farming needs.”

“The government has procured nearly 22.78 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers through RBKs in this Kharif season under MSP and payments are being made within a short time. In the last 32 months of my governance, even during the lockdown period, 1.91 crore mt of paddy was procured from farmers with a payment involving Rs 35,396 crore. Other crops were procured at an amount of ` 6,499 crore under MSP.”

 

Governor Harichandan said, “AP government achieved 1st rank in Good Governance Index in agriculture and allied sectors by achieving growth rate of 11.3 per cent in agriculture sector & 12.3 per cent and 11.7 per cent in Horticulture & Animal Husbandry sectors and also due to innovative way of coverage of crop insurance scheme. I am proud to say that the government has so far extended assistance of Rs 86,313 crore to farmers under various farmer welfare schemes.”

He said, “In a first of its kind initiative in the country, the government is extending YSR Rythu Bharosa assistance of Rs 13,500 per year in three installments to each farmer cultivating their own land and also to eligible SC/ST/BC and minority tenant farmers and also to the farmers cultivating the ROFR and Endowment lands, to reduce their burden on input expenditure. As on date, a total of 119,126 crores is distributed as Rythu Bharosa assistance.

 

The governor, in his speech, explained about the services of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, YSR Free Crop Insurance, Input Subsidy, YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam, AP-Amul Paala Velluva,  fisheries, construction of Fishing Harbours, education, Jagananna Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, New Education Policy, NADU – NEDU, the Dr YSR Aarogyasri and effective Covid19 management and other sectors.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh ranks in good governance index
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 27 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A municipal corporation worker shows vials of COVID-19 vaccine before administering to beneficiaries, at a KMC health centre in Kolkata. (Photo:PTI)

Two COVID vaccines may cost Rs. 275 after market nod

Indian Armed Forces' 'Akash' missile system during the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Republic Day: Military might and cultural scenery on show

There were low key Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag here on Wednesday. (Twitter)

KCR unfurls national flag on R-Day at Pragathi Bhavan

News

Mixed response to location of headquarters for new districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Republic Day: Military might and cultural scenery on show

Indian Armed Forces' 'Akash' missile system during the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Rather than Omicron, comorbidities, age causing ICU admissions, deaths: Health Expert

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a governement hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

Two COVID vaccines may cost Rs. 275 after market nod

A municipal corporation worker shows vials of COVID-19 vaccine before administering to beneficiaries, at a KMC health centre in Kolkata. (Photo:PTI)

India slams Pak at UN; says perpetrators of 26/11 attacks continue to enjoy patronage

In recent memory, the Mumbai terror attacks epitomise the sheer scale and scope of urban warfare that we had to mount against jihadi terrorists, when our police personnel had to put their lives on the line to secure the city's safety, Tirumurti said. (Representational Image)

R-Day parade: Indian Army showcases Centurion tank, PT-76 from 1971 war

Centurion was the main stay of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. (PTI Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->