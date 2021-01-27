Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2021 Why Centre resisting ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Why Centre resisting direction to translate draft EIA in all vernacular languages: HC

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2021, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2021, 1:16 pm IST
The special bench said the government would have to understand the objections in local languages to the draft EIA
The court gave the government time till February 25, the next date of hearing, to place on record its difficulties in translating the draft in all the languages. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The court gave the government time till February 25, the next date of hearing, to place on record its difficulties in translating the draft in all the languages. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it cannot understand why the Centre was "vehemently" resisting its order to translate the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) in all 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.

A special bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the government would have to understand the objections in local languages to the draft EIA and therefore, "what was the harm in translating it in all the 22 languages".

 

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the central government, told the bench that it has already received 20 lakh responses till date to the draft EIA and therefore, there was no need to translate it in more languages.

The ASG also claimed that translating it in all 22 languages would create a lot of administrative problems as the government "does not have the wherewithal to carry out the translations".

"It will be administratively chaotic. There will be gaping gaps in the different translations," he claimed and added that even the Constitution does not say that the notification has to be translated in all the languages.

 

The court, however, did not agree with the stand, saying "in modern day it cannot be a factually impossible task", but asked the government to indicate the difficulties it has in translating the draft EIA in all the languages.

The bench, during the hearing, also said that the Constitution says the final notification may not be translated in all the languages, but it does not say anything about the draft which is put out for receiving public opinion.

"We don't understand why the Union government is resisting vehemently an order of this court for translating the draft into all the languages so that everyone can understand it and respond to it," it further said.

 

The court gave the government time till February 25, the next date of hearing, to place on record its difficulties in translating the draft in all the languages.

The bench was hearing the government's plea seeking review of its June 30, 2020 direction to the Environment Ministry to translate the draft EIA notification in all the 22 languages within 10 days of the order and had also extended till August 11 the time for receiving remarks from the public.

The June 30, 2020 order had come on a PIL by environmental conservationist Vikrant Tongad seeking publication of the notification in all vernacular languages and also extension of the time to receive public comments on it.

 

The June 30 order was initially challenged by the ministry in the Supreme Court which allowed the government to withdraw its appeal and instead file a review before the high court.

The apex court also put on hold the proceedings in the contempt plea filed by Tongad for non-compliance of the June 30 direction.

Subsequently, the ministry filed a plea seeking review of the June 30 order on grounds that official documents are required to be published only in Hindi and English.  

During the hearing on Wednesday, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Tongad, told the court that while the draft has been translated in all the languages by the government, it was not publishing the same and wanted to argue on whether such translations was required under the law.

 

The draft EIA 2020, according to Tongad's plea, provides for post facto approval of projects and does away with public consultation in some cases.

The petition by Tongad had claimed that the draft EIA 2020 completely supersedes and replaces the existing environmental norms.

"This draft notification proposes significant changes to the existing regime, including removing public consultation entirely in certain instances, reducing the time for public consultation from 45 days to 40 days, and allowing post facto approvals for projects," it had said.

 

...
Tags: delhi high court, draft environment impact assessment (eia), special bench of chief justice d n patel and justice prateek jalan, eia in all vernacular languages
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria hospital for a scan from Bowring hospital after her health deteriorated in the Parappana Agrahara Prison, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala released from prison after 4 years

A health worker (L) inoculates a frontline staff with a Covid-19 vaccine at the KIMS hospital in Hyderabad on January 25, 2021. (AFP)

Latest: 147 new COVID cases, 1 death in Telangana

Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (PTI/Arun Sharma)

Farm union calls meeting to discuss violence during tractor parade in Delhi

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh alleged that some sections of the AP Police ere conniving with the ruling YSR Congress. — ANI

Jagan rule retaining its adamant attitude: Chandrababu Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farm union calls meeting to discuss violence during tractor parade in Delhi

Farmers gather at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (PTI/Arun Sharma)

Farmer's death: Protesters allege he was shot while police say his tractor overturned

Farmers near the body of a fellow-farmer who died after his tractor allegedly overturned at ITO, during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)

Chaos ensues as protesting farmers breach barricades, police use tear gas

Police attempt to stop farmers during their 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in protest against Centre's farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, near Akshardham in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade

Farmers on their tractors move towards Delhi during their rally on Republic Day, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Groping minor without 'skin to skin contact' not sexual assault: Bombay HC

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham