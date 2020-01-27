Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2020 West Bengal Assembly ...
Nation, Current Affairs

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA

Published Jan 27, 2020, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 5:02 pm IST
West Bengal Monday became the fourth state to pass a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act
Kolkata: West Bengal Monday became the fourth state to pass a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act

Moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee in the state Assembly, the resolution appeals to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and also to revoke plans to implement NRC and update NPR, as per PTI.

 

The West Bengal government on Monday tabled a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly.

The resolution appeals to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and revoke plans to implement NRC and update NPR.
As per reports, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the resolution in the House around 2 pm.

Three states - Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab - have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.
The law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

