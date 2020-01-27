Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2020 Tricolour on 100-ft ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tricolour on 100-ft pole unfurled at MJ Market

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2020, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 1:24 am IST
Flag post, taller than the first minar, is 3rd largest in city.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hoists the National Flag in Hyderabad on Sunday.
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hoists the National Flag in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The city got another mega-sized National Flag hoisted on a 100-feet-tall flag post as a gift for Republic Day, this one hoisted at the historic Moazzamjahi market. The 20X30 feet Tricolour was unfurled by shopkeepers at the heritage structure.

The 100-feet flag post has been erected at a cost of Rs 14 lakh by replacing a fountain in the middle of the iconic market, which has been encroached by shopkeepers in 1980s. Fabric parachute material has been used for making the flag, which can withstand heavy winds and natural disasters, as per the National Flag Code guidelines. The 100-feet flag post is taller than even the first minar of the monument, which is visible from all directions, giving a spectacular view, especially to Metro Rail commuters.

 

The mammoth flag was procured at a cost of Rs 60,000 and would fly 24x7. The flag would be brought down only for repairs and replacement. Apart from the post, the entire Moazzamjahi market would be kept illuminated at night.

Authorities claimed they had several ideas to prevent encroachments of the inner monument before deciding to erect the post. They said that the fountain, which was installed in 1935 during the Nizam era, has been encroached by vegetable vendors in the 1980s. It took the authorities 40 years to remove all encroachments. In order to make vendors accountable, authorities made the vendors unfurl the flag.

“The 100-feet flag post and special illumination would add to the glory of the Moazzamjahi market, which could attract Hyderabadis and tourists,” an official said.

This is the third in the large flag series being erected in the city, after a 100-feet flag post at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The largest in the city, the 291-feet tall flag post, with a hoisted flag measuring 72-by-108 feet, was put up at Sanjeevaiah Park, which was hoisted on the Telangana Formation Day in 2016 by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

...
Tags: national flag, council of scientific and industrial research, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao.
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The remains of a toll plaza in Paranur near Chennai after it was vandalised on Sunday morning after arguments between plaza staff and state transport bus crew became violent. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Chennai toll plaza vandalised in fracas

Hoping that “sponsors and supporters of the draft will engage with us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further”, Indian government sources further said that “every society that fashions a pathway to naturalisation, contemplates both a context and criteria (and that) this is not discrimination”. (Photo:AP)

India slams EU parliament proposal to debate CAA

The under construction link building which collapsed at the Odisha airport. (Photo: PTI)

2 held for Odisha airport ‘collapse’

“As long as Articles 14 and 15 exist, safeguarding our rights in the Consti-tution, the CAA cannot be implemented. If the Centre wants to implement, ask them to remove Article 14 and 15 before they do it,” said Mr Kathi Mahesh, a social activist.

Hyderabad: Scrap Articles 14, 15 to enforce CAA, say intellectuals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 held for Odisha airport ‘collapse’

The under construction link building which collapsed at the Odisha airport. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai toll plaza vandalised in fracas

The remains of a toll plaza in Paranur near Chennai after it was vandalised on Sunday morning after arguments between plaza staff and state transport bus crew became violent. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

India slams EU parliament proposal to debate CAA

Hoping that “sponsors and supporters of the draft will engage with us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further”, Indian government sources further said that “every society that fashions a pathway to naturalisation, contemplates both a context and criteria (and that) this is not discrimination”. (Photo:AP)

Homam held for death to Samata’s rapists

The three accused — Sheik Babu, Sheik Shaboddin and Sheik Muqdum — are from Yellapatar in Lingapur mandal in Kumara-mbheem Asifabad district and have been arrested. (Representational image)

India remembers its Constitution with a little dew in the eye

Representatives of religions join to make a human chain during Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata, Sunday, January 26, 2020. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham