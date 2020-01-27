Tricolour on 100-ft pole unfurled at MJ Market

Hyderabad: The city got another mega-sized National Flag hoisted on a 100-feet-tall flag post as a gift for Republic Day, this one hoisted at the historic Moazzamjahi market. The 20X30 feet Tricolour was unfurled by shopkeepers at the heritage structure.

The 100-feet flag post has been erected at a cost of Rs 14 lakh by replacing a fountain in the middle of the iconic market, which has been encroached by shopkeepers in 1980s. Fabric parachute material has been used for making the flag, which can withstand heavy winds and natural disasters, as per the National Flag Code guidelines. The 100-feet flag post is taller than even the first minar of the monument, which is visible from all directions, giving a spectacular view, especially to Metro Rail commuters.

The mammoth flag was procured at a cost of Rs 60,000 and would fly 24x7. The flag would be brought down only for repairs and replacement. Apart from the post, the entire Moazzamjahi market would be kept illuminated at night.

Authorities claimed they had several ideas to prevent encroachments of the inner monument before deciding to erect the post. They said that the fountain, which was installed in 1935 during the Nizam era, has been encroached by vegetable vendors in the 1980s. It took the authorities 40 years to remove all encroachments. In order to make vendors accountable, authorities made the vendors unfurl the flag.

“The 100-feet flag post and special illumination would add to the glory of the Moazzamjahi market, which could attract Hyderabadis and tourists,” an official said.

This is the third in the large flag series being erected in the city, after a 100-feet flag post at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The largest in the city, the 291-feet tall flag post, with a hoisted flag measuring 72-by-108 feet, was put up at Sanjeevaiah Park, which was hoisted on the Telangana Formation Day in 2016 by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.