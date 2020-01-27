Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for graft-free Telangana

Hyderabad: Emphasising on the need for extensive participation of people in decision making process, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that corruption and delays have to be removed from administrative process. She was delivering her maiden address as part of the Republic Day celebrations at the Public Gardens, Nampally.

Besides Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his ministers, numerous senior officials and people’s representatives from Telagnana state and members of armed forces attended the programme.

After unfurling the national flag, the Governor inspected the ceremonial parade contingents including the Sikh Regiment, the Telangana State Special Police, Indian Air Force, Andhra Pradesh Special Police and the NCC. Later, she encapsulated the government’s achievements and vision in her speech.

Speaking about various acts brought in by the government, she said, “the officials have to get rid of corruption and delays, which are the main stumbling blocks for achieving progress [...] The officials should know their responsibilities. Nobody should be allowed to be negligent in their duties. Existing acts were insufficient to make this happen.”

On the disbursal of funds for local bodies, she said that the state government had successfully overcome the problem of paucity of funds for development of villages and towns. “The state government is matching grants in tune with grants given by the Central Finance Commission. Every month, it is releasing `339 crore for this purpose,” she said.

The Governor spoke highly of the government’s welfare sche-mes targeting farmers. “The agriculture policy and schemes of the government have become a role model for the country. Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima have found place in UN list of agriculture programmes helping the sector across the world,” she said. Ms Soundarajan spoke at length about irrigation projects in the state, saying, the “man-made engineering marvel” Kalesh-waram started pumping in 2019. Regarding healthcare, she said more and more people in the state were placing trust in government facilities.