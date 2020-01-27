Sharjeel Imam booked for speech at protest

Police said that the Imam, a resident of Bihar and a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student, delivered a “very inflammatory speech in his opposition to CAA and NRC”.

NEW DELHI: After Uttar Pradesh and Assam police, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has booked Sharjeel Imam. The cleric came into limelight during the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh, for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Police said that the Imam, a resident of Bihar and a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student, delivered a “very inflammatory speech in his opposition to CAA and NRC”.

“He had earlier delivered one such speech in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 last year and another inflammatory against the government later which is being widely circulated on social media,” police said.

These speeches have the “potential to harm the religious harmony” and the unity and integrity of India, for which the case was registered against him, police said.

The Imam was heard saying in an audio clip that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson, as Bengalis — both Hindus and Muslims — are being killed or put into detention centres.

He reportedly said that if he could organise five lakh people, it would become possible to “permanently cut off Assam with rest of India...”.

A case against Imam under IPC sections 124 A (Using words, either spoken or written causing disaffection against government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) have been registered.