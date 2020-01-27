Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2020 Minor earthquake sha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Minor earthquake shakes parts of Telugu states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published Jan 27, 2020, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 1:11 am IST
Hyderabadis feel buildings shaking, people in Warangal come out of houses in fear.
National Geophysical Research Institute
 National Geophysical Research Institute

Hyderabad: It was the dead of night when the residents of Suryapet, Kodad and Nalgonda districts felt a sudden movement under the ground, who then came out to learn that the district had been hit by an earthquake. A minor earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hit Raghunathapalem in Nalgonda and the tremors were felt in Mahbubabad, Jayasha-nkar Bhupalpally and in Warangal city.

The tremors were experienced in parts of the erstwhile Warangal district on Sunday at about 2.35 am. Residents said that they experienced movement of earth with a loud sound.

 

“I heard a loud sound as if someone was banging on my front door. I suddenly woke up, experiencing movement underneath me,” said Perumandla Madhusudhan, a resident of Shambunipet. “I realised it was an earthquake and came outside the house, along with my family. All the colony residents too rushed outside. It was a scary experience as it is very rare to experience an earthquake in Warangal,” he said.

However, the impact of the seismic activity was not just limited to the neighbouring districts. According to officials of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), there were tremors felt up to Hyderabad as well. This earthquake, which measured 4.7 on the Richter scale, took place at 2.37 am in the wee hours of Sunday. “I had felt walls of the building move for a few seconds, when the earthquake took place. Fortuna-tely, no untoward incident took place. Since most people in my building were fast asleep, there were few people who felt the vibrations,” said Vijay Gopal, a resident of Tarnaka.

Similarly, even residents of Yapral, parts of Secunderabad and Dammaiguda, reported to have felt the quake. People in places like Begumpet and Punjagutta also experienced the mild earthquake for three seconds.

“The earthquake measured 4.7 on the Richter scale, and the activity took place at least seven kilometers beneath the earth’s surface,” Dr D. Srinagesh, chief scientist, CSIR-NGRI told Deccan Chronicle.

As it turns out, the main earthquake was followed by 26 aftershocks. “Since the aftershocks were of next-to-negligible magnitude, they were not felt as evidently as the quake,” he added. The earthquake was a result of the Indian Tecto-nic Plate colliding with Eu-rasian Tectonic Plate. “The Indian plate is moving towards the Eurasian plate at a pace of five centimeters per annum. Whenever there is such a movement the energy generated from the collision is released onto the surface,” he said.

The buildings are, however, made to withstand such forces. “There will only be a building collapse if the quake measures six or higher on the Richter scale. This, provided that the buildings are built in line with the Bureau of Indian Standards’ guidelines,” he added. The tremors were register in various areas of Krishna and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. People from Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama said they had experienced the tremors. District officials cautioned tahsildars to be alert in early ours of Monday.

In the past, the city had witnessed a mild earthquake in October 2016 that affected place like Padmavathi Colony, Devaiah Basthi and other places in Borabanda. With that being the most recent one, there were four other quakes that took place in and around the city. The first one was in 1843, which measured 3.7 on Richter scale, the second in 1876 and had measured 5.0 on Richter scale, the third occurred at Gandipet in 1982 measuring 3.2 and the fourth at Medchal in 1983 measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale.

...
Tags: national geophysical research institute, earthquake, tremors
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The remains of a toll plaza in Paranur near Chennai after it was vandalised on Sunday morning after arguments between plaza staff and state transport bus crew became violent. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Chennai toll plaza vandalised in fracas

Hoping that “sponsors and supporters of the draft will engage with us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further”, Indian government sources further said that “every society that fashions a pathway to naturalisation, contemplates both a context and criteria (and that) this is not discrimination”. (Photo:AP)

India slams EU parliament proposal to debate CAA

The under construction link building which collapsed at the Odisha airport. (Photo: PTI)

2 held for Odisha airport ‘collapse’

“As long as Articles 14 and 15 exist, safeguarding our rights in the Consti-tution, the CAA cannot be implemented. If the Centre wants to implement, ask them to remove Article 14 and 15 before they do it,” said Mr Kathi Mahesh, a social activist.

Hyderabad: Scrap Articles 14, 15 to enforce CAA, say intellectuals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 held for Odisha airport ‘collapse’

The under construction link building which collapsed at the Odisha airport. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai toll plaza vandalised in fracas

The remains of a toll plaza in Paranur near Chennai after it was vandalised on Sunday morning after arguments between plaza staff and state transport bus crew became violent. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

India slams EU parliament proposal to debate CAA

Hoping that “sponsors and supporters of the draft will engage with us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further”, Indian government sources further said that “every society that fashions a pathway to naturalisation, contemplates both a context and criteria (and that) this is not discrimination”. (Photo:AP)

Homam held for death to Samata’s rapists

The three accused — Sheik Babu, Sheik Shaboddin and Sheik Muqdum — are from Yellapatar in Lingapur mandal in Kumara-mbheem Asifabad district and have been arrested. (Representational image)

India remembers its Constitution with a little dew in the eye

Representatives of religions join to make a human chain during Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata, Sunday, January 26, 2020. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham