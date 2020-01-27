Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2020 In India, 29K passen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In India, 29K passengers screened for coronavirus so far

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2020, 11:51 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 11:51 am IST
Harshavardhan urged passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1, 2020, to report to their nearest health facility
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: Over 29,700 passengers from 137 flights were screened till Sunday for novel coronavirus infection at seven identified airports in the country but no positive case was detected, the Union Health ministry said.

"Total of 29,707 passengers from 137 flights screened. 4,359 passengers of 22 flights screened today. No case of #coronarvirus found till date, " the ministry tweeted.

 

Over 100 people have been kept under observation in Kerala and Maharashtra following screening for a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (nCov) as the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday reviewed India's preparedness to deal with any situation amid mounting global concern over rising cases in China.

"In response to confirmed case of #nCoV2019 in #Nepal, India has stepped up vigil in districts bordering Nepal. Health Teams deployed at BOP with Nepal at Jhulaghat and Jauljibi, Dist Pithoragarh, #Uttarakhand," another tweet by the Ministry said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said samples of seven passengers have been sent to the ICMR-NIV laboratory in Pune.

One person each from Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram and three from Ernakulam are in isolation wards of various health centres in Kerala.

The Union Health Minister has directed multidisciplinary central teams to go to the designated airports in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi where thermal screening is being done.

Mr Vardhan, who held a review meeting to analyse the preparedness for prevention and management of nCoV in India, also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all support for screening at the border with Nepal.

Mr Vardhan has urged the passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1, 2020, to report to their nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress, etc.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry also issued a fresh advisory asking the passengers to follow certain dos and don'ts if they are in China or travelling or returning from China.

The advisory stated that during their stay in China, if they feel sick and have fever and cough, they should cover their mouth while coughing and sneezing, seek medical attention promptly and report to the Indian Embassy in China.

The advisory also said that if they feel sick on flight while travelling back to India from China, they should inform the airline crew about their illness, seek mask and self-reporting format from the airline crew.

In such a case, the advisory said, avoid close contact with family members or fellow travellers and follow other directions of crew and airport health officer.

According to the advisory, 28 cases have been confirmed outside Chinese mainland -- 5 in Hong Kong, 4 in Thailand, 3 each in Taiwan and Singapore, 2 each in Macao, Japan, South Korea, United States and Vietnam, and 1 each in Nepal and France.

Novel coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The virus, which has so far killed 56 people and affected 1,975 in China, is a novel strain and not seen before.

It emerged from a seafood and animal market in China's Wuhan and is suspected to have spread to as far as the United States.

...
Tags: china coronavirus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Telangana goes silent on coronavirus steps

Latest From Nation

Representational image

AIMPLB files application in SC against PIL seeking ban on polygamy, nikah halala

Chandrashekhar Azad

Dictatorship at its peak in Telangana: Bhim Army chief in Delhi

AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI file photo)

TDP misusing majority for political benefits: YSRCP

AMU, Aligarh.

Iraq student in AMU found dead



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dictatorship at its peak in Telangana: Bhim Army chief in Delhi

Chandrashekhar Azad

India slams EU parliament proposal to debate CAA

Hoping that “sponsors and supporters of the draft will engage with us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further”, Indian government sources further said that “every society that fashions a pathway to naturalisation, contemplates both a context and criteria (and that) this is not discrimination”. (Photo:AP)

Homam held for death to Samata’s rapists

The three accused — Sheik Babu, Sheik Shaboddin and Sheik Muqdum — are from Yellapatar in Lingapur mandal in Kumara-mbheem Asifabad district and have been arrested. (Representational image)

India remembers its Constitution with a little dew in the eye

Representatives of religions join to make a human chain during Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata, Sunday, January 26, 2020. (AP)

Three hotlines to call if you have a relative in Wuhan. Please don't make prank calls

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) trooper checks travellers coming from Nepal to India at a coronavirus screening camp at an India-Nepal border crossing, some 32 km from Siliguri on January 26, 2020. Health authorities in Nepal have confirmed that a student who returned from Wuhan, China tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the first South Asian country to report the deadly disease. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham