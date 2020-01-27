Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2020 Hyderabad: Transgend ...
Hyderabad: Transgenders fear CAA will push them to detention centres first

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Jan 27, 2020, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 1:22 am IST
Everything is being done strategically. The laws would get implemented in majority of the states, no matter what and how we protest: M Rachana.
Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, ze further said, “we are not being allowed into any jobs in the outside community due to stigma attached. The only source of livelihood is begging, which was criminalised as per the Transgenders Persons (Protection of Rights), 2019 Act. How are we supposed to survive? Instead of making efforts to give us jobs through reservation, they are building detention centres.” (Representational image)
Hyderabad: If the CAA gets implemented, transgenders, orphans, old people and beggars would be the first ones to be kept in detention camps, transgender protesters claimed. The Centre wo-uld like to make smart cities and do not want to see any of such people as transgenders roaming around ‘snarling’, said representatives from the transgender community.

“Everything is being done strategically. The laws would get implemented in majority of the states, no matter what and how we protest. Once implemented, they can’t be taken back and people who protested would be made to accept them forcefully. They would get used to it, eventually. This is what always happens,” said Mx. M Rachana, a transgender activist, who represented the community at a discussion on the Constitution in the city on Sunday.

 

...
“As long as Articles 14 and 15 exist, safeguarding our rights in the Consti-tution, the CAA cannot be implemented. If the Centre wants to implement, ask them to remove Article 14 and 15 before they do it,” said Mr Kathi Mahesh, a social activist.

Hyderabad: Scrap Articles 14, 15 to enforce CAA, say intellectuals



