Hyderabad: Transgenders fear CAA will push them to detention centres first

Hyderabad: If the CAA gets implemented, transgenders, orphans, old people and beggars would be the first ones to be kept in detention camps, transgender protesters claimed. The Centre wo-uld like to make smart cities and do not want to see any of such people as transgenders roaming around ‘snarling’, said representatives from the transgender community.

“Everything is being done strategically. The laws would get implemented in majority of the states, no matter what and how we protest. Once implemented, they can’t be taken back and people who protested would be made to accept them forcefully. They would get used to it, eventually. This is what always happens,” said Mx. M Rachana, a transgender activist, who represented the community at a discussion on the Constitution in the city on Sunday.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, ze further said, “we are not being allowed into any jobs in the outside community due to stigma attached. The only source of livelihood is begging, which was criminalised as per the Transgenders Persons (Protection of Rights), 2019 Act. How are we supposed to survive? Instead of making efforts to give us jobs through reservation, they are building detention centres.”