Hyderabad: Scrap Articles 14, 15 to enforce CAA, say intellectuals

“As long as Articles 14 and 15 exist, safeguarding our rights in the Consti-tution, the CAA cannot be implemented. If the Centre wants to implement, ask them to remove Article 14 and 15 before they do it,” said Mr Kathi Mahesh, a social activist.

HYDERABAD: Poets, writers and intellectuals who assembled in the city on Sunday demanded that the Centre abolish Articles 14 and 15 before implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The implementation of the controversial law will grossly violate the fundamental rights of citizens which are guaranteed under the Constitution.

Among those who had assembled at the event were Mr J.B. Hamed Mohammed Khan, president of the Jamaat-e- Islami Hind, TS, AP and Odisha, Telangana Press Academy chairman Allam Narayana, Sahitya Acad-emi award winner Kath-yayani Vidmahe. They were speaking at a one-day workshop organised by the Democratic Women Writers Association on equal rights. The participants have pointed out the need for people to understand what CAA stands for and rise up against it. “The CAA is not just going to affect Muslims. Several people who do not have proper documentation are going to be affected. There is a need for awareness on the effects of the CAA on the public. More people should come out and discuss the issue,” said Dr K.N. Malleshwari, author.

Several authors questioned why the onus of proving one’s citizenship was falling on the citizens when it is the duty of the government. They said that at the end of the day it is the public who have to stand in long queues and get their certificates verified. Many of them do not have documents at present. The process will put several landless people from backward classes and minorities at risk.

“As long as Articles 14 and 15 exist, safeguarding our rights in the Consti-tution, the CAA cannot be implemented. If the Centre wants to implement, ask them to remove Article 14 and 15 before they do it,” said Mr Kathi Mahesh, a social activist.

The exercise of CAA and NRC would cost thousands of crores, which is a waste of public money and resources, said Ms Kathyayani Vidmahe.

Meanwhile, the city police has denied permission to women protesting against the CAA, NPR to hold a 48-hour sit-in protest.

The permission was sought by the TS & AP Joint Action Committee against CAA-NPR-NRC to hold the event at Darulshifa ground.