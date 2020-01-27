Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2020 Govt signs peace pac ...
Govt signs peace pact with Bodo militant group NDFB

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2020, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 3:33 pm IST
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Bodo Peace Accord will lead to a “full and final” solution to the decades-old Bodo issue
 Representational image

New Delhi/Guwahati: The government on Monday signed an accord with one of the dreaded insurgent groups of Assam — the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) — providing political and economic bonanza.

The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading a movement for a Bodoland state was also signatory to the accord.

 

The tripartite agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“It is a historical accord,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said and asserted that the pact will bring comprehensive solution to the Bodo issue.
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Bodo Peace Accord signed in New Delhi on Monday will lead to a “full and final” solution to the decades-old Bodo issue.

In a tweet, Sarma said the Bodo Peace Accord has “full support” of the Assam government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Sri Hagrama Mohilary, “making it a full and final solution to the over decades old Bodo issue”.

“The BodoAccord shall reaffirm the territorial integrity of Assam and at the same time usher us into a new hope of peace and progress in Bodoland,” Sarma, also the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor, added.

He also thanked all those who made the “historic” accord possible which, Sarma said, was signed with the “blessings” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the “leadership” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The accord was signed by leaders of all the four factions of the NDFB, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) chief Promod Boro, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, Sonowal and Sarma.

