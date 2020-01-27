Constitution read at Bengaluru by IAF veteran

“This is not a protest. We were reading the Constitution. This is our fundamental right. We sought permission, but it came with subject to Rs 1 Lakh surety and Vikram Vincent (who organised reading constitution at Town Hall) being charged as accused under CrPC,”she said.

BENGALURU: The anti-CAA/NRC protests do not seem to subside. While on Saturday evening, citizens descended near the Town Hall in thousands to protest against CAA-NRC, at the same event an Indian Air Force veteran, Itisha, read the Constitution despite the Bengaluru police trying to drive her away. The sloganeering and plays by schoolchildren criticised the ruling BJP government for coming out with the Act, which they said was discriminatory on the lines of religion.

Ms. Itisha, who is a second generation IAF officer, stated that reading the Constitution for the public doesn't require permission. “This is not a protest. We were reading the Constitution. This is our fundamental right. We sought permission, but it came with subject to Rs 1 Lakh surety and Vikram Vincent (who organised reading constitution at Town Hall) being charged as accused under CrPC,”she said. However, she stayed till 10 pm and read the Constitution.