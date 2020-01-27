Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2020 AP cabinet nod to ab ...
AP cabinet nod to abolish legislative council

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jan 27, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 11:57 am IST
Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the decision to abolish the legislative council
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the draft bill to abolish the statte’s Legislative Council.

The cabinet meeting Monday felt that the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was misusing its majority in the Legislative Council to halt bills passed by the Legislative Assembly. 

 

The Bill will be debated in the ongoing session of Assembly where the ruling YSR Congress Party has 151 members against the total strength of 175.

The passage of the Bill in the Assembly is a mere formality.

The decision of the Legislative Council to refer the three capitals Bills to a select committee angered the chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who felt that there was no need to have an Upper House of the legislature whose agenda is to block government initiatives on development and welfare.

The council has previously delayed and rejected a bill to have separate commissions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It also rejected the bill that made English medium compulsory in government schools.

The Telugu Desam Party is boycotting today's session in protest against the move to abolish the council. The party is also alleging that the ruling party is poaching its MLCs.

