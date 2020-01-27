2 held for Odisha airport ‘collapse’

The under construction link building which collapsed at the Odisha airport. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police on Sunday arrested Dillip Khatai, chief of construction company Dillip Constr-uctions Private Limited after an under-construction link building between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here collapsed on Friday night.

The police had on Friday detained Khatai and interrogated him in connection with the airport mishap. Apart from Khatai, Airport Authority of India AGM Asish Sarkar and two engineers - Abhilash and Goutam Ray - were arrested by the police.

Following their arrest, the four persons were produced in a court which rejected their bail plea and send them to jail. Sources said the construction company was banned by the Airport Authority of India for three years in connection with delay in a project.

Now the question remains as to on what grounds the firm was roped in by the BPIA for the construction work.

Notably, a person identified as Antaryami Guru, a resident of Baramba in Cuttack district, was killed and few others suffered injuries after roof of an under-construction link building caved in at around 10 pm on Friday.

The BJD demanded a thorough probe into the incident and strong action against those responsible for the same.

Party spokesperson Sasmit Patra said, “We demand adequate compensation for his family .”