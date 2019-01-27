search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mann Ki Baat: PM Lauds young scientists

ANI
Published Jan 27, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Addressing the first Mann Ki Baat of 2019, the Prime Minister expressed pride and gratitude toward the young scientists.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded scientists in the country saying, "Today, our space programme is powered by several young scientists".

"We must take pride in the fact that the satellites developed by our students are reaching the space today. On 24 January Kalam SAT, created by our students, was launched," he added.

 

Addressing the first Mann Ki Baat of 2019, the Prime Minister expressed pride and said that India has also created a world record for launching 104 satellites simultaneously from the same spacecraft.

He said that the country will soon register India’s presence on the moon through the Chandrayaan-2 campaign.

India successfully launched its 46th flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) carrying Kalam SAT, a communication satellite developed by students and India's military satellite Microsat-R from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The launch of the satellite is said to be unique as PSLV-C44 fourth stage was re-used automatically to launch Kalamsat payload and Microsat-R satellite into space from the First Launch Pad (FLP). PSLV is a four-stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages.

The PSLV with two strap-on configuration was identified for this mission and the configuration is designated as PSLV-DL.

...
Tags: narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has all the qualities to make a good prime minister, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said (File Photo)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has all qualities to make a good PM: Tejashwi Yadav

Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018 (Photo:Twtter)

Bulandshahr violence: Mobile phone of killed cop recovered

In Karnataka, Swami was often referred to as the

‘Disappointing’: Kharge on no Bharat Ratna for Karnataka Seer

The development took place a day after CBI booked former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar. (File Photo)

Transfer for CBI Officer who filed FIR in Chanda Kochhar case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
 

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

The new legislation will require operators to seek formal approval for the use of certain kinds of equipment considered to be particularly sensitive for spying or sabotage risks.
 

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

Asked about Demedyuk’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russian state structures have never interfered, and are not interfering, in the internal affairs of other countries.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Transfer for CBI Officer who filed FIR in Chanda Kochhar case

The development took place a day after CBI booked former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar. (File Photo)

Women prowess mesmerises crowd at 70th R-Day parade on Rajpath

Contingents of the Navy, India Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals (transportable satellite terminal) were all led by women officers. (Photo: PTI)

Strive to protect, preserve foundational ethics of Constitution: Pranab on R-Day

The government Friday announced conferring on Mukherjee the country's highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna -- for his contribution to public life. (Photo: PTI | File)

Chhattisgarh CM waives irrigation tax

Early in the month, the state government had issued orders to return to farmers the over 4400 acres of land earlier acquired for the Tata Steel project. (File Photo)

Navy detects another body inside Meghalaya’s flooded coal mine

Official added that the divers are now making efforts to pull out the body and are hopeful of taking it out as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham